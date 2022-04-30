After failing to get a hit in the first game — a 3-0 Mt. Hood win — the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks had to regroup for the second game on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Umpqua got everything it needed in the nightcap.
The No. 10-ranked ’Hawks stroked 11 hits and got good pitching from Nathan Van Beek and Parker McMan, salvaging a split in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader with a 7-4 victory over the No. 9 Saints of Gresham.
The win kept UCC (25-13, 12-6 South) in a second-place tie with No. 3 Linn-Benton (25-10, 12-6) in the South race, one game behind No. 1 Lane (28-10, 13-5). Mt. Hood (25-10, 11-7) remains in fourth.
“It was kind of a must-win game if we want to stay in the (league championship) hunt,” Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “You do something like you did in the first game, then to bounce back and put double digits up on the board is pretty impressive.
“It’s been in there for these guys all year. When you get a great effort on the mound from Van Beek and back it up with Parker coming out of the pen, good things are going to happen.”
Van Beek, a 6-foot-7 sophomore left-hander from Burlington, Washington, pitched into the sixth inning. He gave up two hits and one earned run over 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking two.
McMan pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, fanning six. The sophomore out of Bozeman, Montana, gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth but only one was earned.
“I felt good. Felt loose,” Van Beek said. “I had eight guys behind me who are going to make plays. I have trust in everyone on our staff, especially Parker. The (run support) is huge. You never want to pitch in a tight game or without the lead — it’s just a weight off the shoulders when the offense is picking you up.”
An RBI single by Isaiah Burke in the sixth inning got Mt. Hood within 2-1. But Umpqua answered with four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-1 advantage.
The Riverhawks got run-scoring singles from Brandon Cabrera and Shea Bowen, and Bowen scored on a passed ball. Brady Culp drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run.
An RBI single by Justin Hausner in the ninth made it 7-1.
Cabrera, Bowen and Clinton Rivers all finished with two hits in the contest. Bowen hit an inside-the-park home run in the first.
Danner Salisbury, the No. 9 hitter in the order, went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.
“Once again, a guy (Salisbury) who just competes,” Robbins said. “He’s not afraid, he’s a fearless competitor. We need more guys to replicate that if we want to be playing for a league championship.”
Mason Deverna went 2-for-4 for the Saints.
The Riverhawks had no clue to figuring out Mt. Hood pitcher Jeff Nelson in the opener. The freshman right-hander struck out four and walked two en route to the no-hitter.
Mt. Hood scored a run in the first and added two more in the sixth. Burke ripped an RBI triple and came home on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.
Carson Angeroth took the loss for Umpqua, going seven innings. He gave up seven hits and three earned runs, fanning six and walking one. Drake Aboud worked the eighth.
“We pitched well enough to sweep today,” Robbins said. “Game one was so disappointing. Carson gives us his effort all day long and kept battling. Our hitters just laid an egg, there’s no excuse for it.”
The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday at Champion Car Wash Field, beginning at noon.
“It’s big (winning the second game today),” Van Beek said. “We’re not trying to split any series, especially against a tough team.”
First Game
Umpqua 000 000 000 — 0 0 1
Mt. Hood 100 002 00x — 3 7 1
Angeroth, Aboud (8) and Bell; Nelson and Burke. W — Nelson. L — Angeroth. 2B — Nishida (MH). 3B — Burke (MH).
Second Game
Umpqua 200 000 410 — 7 11 2
Mt. Hood 000 001 003 — 4 7 3
Van Beek, McMan (6) and Culp; Shelton, Sherrill (3), Takalo (7), Murase (8), Vinson (9) and Burke. W — Van Beek. L — Shelton. SV — McMan. 2B — Salisbury (UCC). 3B — Cabrera (UCC). HR — Bowen (UCC).
