OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College baseball team rebounded from a tough loss in the opener for a 10-0 win over Clackamas in six innings in the nightcap in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Sunday.
The Cougars (2-22) pounded out 13 hits off three UCC pitchers and won the first game, 13-11.
Umpqua (12-10) broke open a close game in the nightcap with eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. Three Cougars pitchers combined to issue 10 walks in the contest.
Jack Van Remortel went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Riverhawks. Shea Bowen was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger, two runs and two RBIs.
Caleb Ruiz pitched the shutout, scattering six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
In Game 1, Matthew Lehrbach went 4-for-5 and Damon Manasa was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Cougars. Manasa had an RBI triple in the first inning and added a solo home run in the fourth.
Van Remortel had two hits in four at-bats with two runs and two RBIs for UCC. He ripped a two-run homer in the sixth.
Umpqua was up 10-7 entering the bottom of the seventh, but Clackamas pushed over three runs each over the next two innings to take the victory.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Southwestern Oregon on Friday in a doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
UCC;000;032;501;—;11;7;3
CCC;200;311;33x;—;13;13;1
Angeroth, Johnson (5), Aboud (8) and Robbins, Galanti; Larsen, Borajas (6), Sifferman (8), Kemble (9) and Montero. W — Sifferman. L — Aboud. S — Kemble. 2B — Tsuji (CCC), Smith (CCC). 3B — Wallace (UCC), Manasa (CCC). HR — Van Remortel (UCC), Manasa (CCC).
Second Game
UCC;101;008;—;10;8;0
CCC;000;000;—;0;6;0
Ruiz and MacNeela, Robbins; Kemble, West (6), Cervantes (6) and Ueno. W — Ruiz. L — Kemble. 2B — Bowen (UCC), Van Remortel (UCC), Buckley (UCC), Freund (UCC).
