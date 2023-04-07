Tenth-ranked Umpqua Community College bounced back from a 5-1 loss to No. 4 Lane in the first game for a 4-2 victory in the nightcap to complete a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field on Friday.
The Titans (16-8, 15-5 South), who lead the league standings, were the designated home team. The fifth-place Riverhawks (16-12, 10-10) and Lane each won two games in the weekend series in Roseburg.
Umpqua scored all of its runs in the opening three innings in the second game.
Sean MacNeela's sacrifice fly scored Dominik Tavares in the first. Eric Hart laid down a successful sacrifice bunt to bring home Kyle Fitzgerald and Tavares delivered an RBI single in the second, and Adam Harris knocked in Cabrera with an RBI single in the third.
Tavares went 2-for-4 with a double in the contest. Bryan Rojas was 2-for-3 and Nate May had two hits in four at-bats for the Titans.
Patrick Richardson picked up the decision for Umpqua, allowing two hits and no runs with three strikeouts and one walk over three innings. Roseburg High School graduate Dominic Tatone relieved Richardson and went 2 1/3 innings, then Landen Parker pitched the last 1 2/3 innings to get the save.
In the opener, the Titans took a 5-0 advantage off UCC starter Nathan Van Beek after three innings. Alex Claxton stroked a run-scoring single, Brock Packer was hit by a pitch to force in a run, May drew a bases-loaded walk, Cole Calnon contributed a sacrifice fly and Aiden Gebhard added an RBI single.
Ryan Thomas went 3-for-4 with two double and two runs, while Gebhard was 2-for-3 for LCC. Dylan Gazaway and Calnon combined on a five-hitter, fanning eight.
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a triple and Harris was 2-for-4 for the 'Hawks.
UCC resumes league play Thursday — weather permitting — traveling to Coos Bay for a doubleheader with Southwestern Oregon. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
First Game
Umpqua;000;010;000;—;1;5;2
Lane;041;000;00x;—;5;8;2
Van Beek, Savage (8) and Bell; Gazaway, Calnon (5) and May. W — Gazaway. L — Van Beek (2-3). 2B — Thomas (LCC). 3B — Cabrera (UCC).
Second Game
Umpqua;121;000;0;—;4;7;1
Lane;000;002;0;—;2;5;0
Richardson, Tatone (4), Parker (6) and Six; Vohs, Kelson (4) and Packer. W — Richardson (1-0). L — Vohs. Sv — Parker (1). 2B — Tavares (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
