Umpqua Community College's baseball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a sweep of Clackamas Community College in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader Thursday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Riverhawks (29-16, 20-14 South) moved into third place in the league standings with wins of 4-2 and 2-0.
Roseburg High School graduate Spencer Six helped lift Umpqua in the opener with a two-run double which sparked a three-run sixth inning. Six would later score in the inning on a single by Kyle Fitzgerald.
UCC pitcher Hunter Kublick pitched a complete game for the win, allowing just three hits while striking out nine.
A pair of run-scoring doubles by Bryan Ebe and Justin Hausner in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively, backed up a solid UCC pitching effort in the nightcap.
Eastyn Culp pitched the first eight innings, scattering six hits, while Landen Parker pitched a clean ninth to earn his third save of the season.
Brady Culp, Dominik Tavares and Justin Hausner each had two hits for Umpqua.
The Riverhawks close out the regular season with a doubleheader against Clackamas in Oregon City Saturday.
First Game
Clackamas;000;100;001;—;2;3;1
Umpqua;000;003;01x;—;4;6;1
Yeager, Cundick (7) and Alvillar; Kublick and Bell. W — Kublick. L — Yeager. 2B — Six (UCC). 3B — Kaneko (CCC).
Second Game
Clackamas;000;000;000;—;0;6;2
Umpqua;000;001;01x;—;2;7;0
Livermore, Romero (8) and Upton; E. Culp, Parker (9) and Six. W — Culp. L — Livermore. Sv — Parker. 2B — Tavares (UCC), Ebe (UCC), Hausner (UCC).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
