ALBANY — Umpqua Community College's bats were quiet on the day, managing only five hits in two games.
But the No. 9-ranked Riverhawks were able to come away with a split against No. 6 Linn-Benton on Saturday, winning 2-1 in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader.
Dylan Rush pitched a three-hit shutout for the Roadrunners in the nightcap, a 3-0 victory.
Umpqua (20-14, 14-12 South) is in fourth place in the league standings, one game behind third-place Southwestern Oregon (21-13, 14-10). Linn-Benton (21-13, 16-10) is two games behind first-place Lane (18-12, 16-6).
The Riverhawks pulled out the win in the first game despite only getting two hits, taking the lead for good with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Dominik Tavares knocked in Brady Culp with a single, then Brandon Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jason Bell.
Tavares finished 2-for-5 in the contest.
Hunter Kublick gave the 'Hawks six solid innings on the bump, allowing three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and one walk. Michael Freund got the decision in relief, pitching scoreless ball over the last three frames and fanning three.
The Roadrunners took the lead for good in the second game with a run in the second as Ethan Buckley singled in Aidan Dougherty. Dougherty had two hits, including a double, in four at-bats.
Rush allowed three singles, fanning three, walking two and hitting one batter in nine innings of work. Tavares and Roseburg High School graduate Spencer Six and Brady Culp had singles for UCC.
Eastyn Culp took the loss, giving up five hits and two earned runs with three stirkeouts, no walks and one hit batter over seven innings.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
First Game
Umpqua;000;000;200;—;2;2;0
LBCC;000;001;000;—;1;6;2
Kublick, Freund (7) and Bell; Reynolds, Oakes (7) and Pruitt. W — Freund (5-2). L — Reynolds.
Second Game
Umpqua;000;000;000;—;0;3;2
LBCC;011;000;01x;—;3;6;1
E. Culp, Richardson (8) and Six; Rush and Buckley. W — Rush. L — Culp (4-4). 2B — Dougherty (LBCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
