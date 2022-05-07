The No. 10-ranked Umpqua Community College baseball team was outhit 12-5 by No. 3 Lane, but used a five-run fourth inning to take a 5-2 win in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Titans took the lead with six runs in the second inning and defeated the Riverhawks 10-1 in the second game, leaving both teams tied for second place behind No. 1 Linn-Benton in the league standings.
Umpqua (27-15, 14-8 South) scored a pair of unearned runs to grab the lead in the fourth in the opener, with Jason Bell and Zachariah Ankeny both scoring on wild pitches. Shea Bowen knocked in a run on a groundout, then Julian Jones delivered a two-run double.
Carson Angeroth picked up the decision, allowing eight hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter over six innings. Parker McMan pitched scoreless ball over the last three innings and got the save.
Daniel Montgomery went 3-for-4, while Dylan McLaughlin, Cole Kleckner and Owen Prendergast each had two hits for Lane (29-13, 14-8).
Charlie Steuer and Garrett Vohs combined on a four-hitter in the second game for the Titans. Steuer gave up three hits and one earned run over eight innings, fanning eight and walking three.
Cole Calnon and Montgomery both collected two hits for LCC. Prendergast ripped a solo home run in the eighth.
Clinton Rivers had an RBI double for UCC in the first.
First Game
Lane;000;020;000;—;2;12;1
Umpqua;000;500;00x;—;5;5;1
Elder, Souza (4), Juarez (6) and Packer, May; Angeroth, McMan (7) and Bell. W — Angeroth. L — Souza. SV — McMan. 2B — Jones (UCC).
Second Game
Lane;061;002;010;—;10;9;3
Umpqua;100;000;000;—;1;4;4
Steuer, Vohs (9) and May; Pinedo, Enders (2), Aboud (4), McAuliffe (7) and Culp. W — Steuer. L — Enders. 2B — Heinz (LCC), Claxton (LCC), Rivers (UCC). 3B — Kleckner (LCC). HR — Prendergast (LCC).
