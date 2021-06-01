Three Umpqua Community College pitchers tamed Chemeketa on three hits and the Riverhawks opened the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball tournament on Monday with a 7-0 victory.
Umpqua was the visiting team, but the game was held at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Jace Stoffal, a former Roseburg High School standout, got the decision for the Riverhawks (18-17). The freshman right-hander gave up three hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Carson Angeroth and Preston Johnson pitched scoreless ball in relief.
“The kids rose to the occasion and competed,” Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “It was consistent for nine innings. Jace gave us another phenomenal effort and our guys pitched the best they have all season. A very competitive effort.”
Drake Borschowa, a Riddle graduate, took the loss for the Storm (18-17). He allowed four hits and three earned runs over six innings of work, fanning six and walking two.
Umpqua took the lead in the third inning when Joshua Robbins scored on a sacrifice fly by Jett Black.
Black knocked in another run in the fifth, scoring Mike Freund on a groundout.
The Riverhawks pushed over two more in the sixth. Charlie Updegrave scored on a groundout and Julien Jones came home when Finn Snyder’s grounder was misplayed for an error.
UCC got some insurance runs in the ninth. Jack Van Remortel had an RBI single, Tyson Wallace came home on a fielder’s choice and Snyder drew a bases-loaded walk to score Van Remortel.
Joshua Robbins finished 2-for-4. Black had the lone extra-base hit, a double in the ninth.
The Riverhawks will travel to Albany Wednesday to face first-place Linn-Benton (30-8). Game time is 1 p.m.
UCC 001 012 003 — 7 7 1
CCC 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Stoffal, Angeroth (7), Johnson (8) and Robbins; Borschowa, Stewart (7), Kessler (9) and Hanowell. W — Stoffal. L — Borschowa. 2B — Black (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.