The No. 10-ranked Umpqua Community College baseball team ended the regular season with a split against Clackamas in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Saturday in Oregon City.
The Cougars won the nine-inning opener 4-2, but the Riverhawks came back to take the nightcap 6-2 in seven innings.
Umpqua (30-17, 21-15 South) will compete in an NWAC regional this weekend.
Clackamas (12-36, 7-29) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good in the first game. Knox Hubbard, a Roseburg High School graduate, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Torance Devore was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cougars.
Billy Dotson pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and two earned runs.
Dominik Tavares was 2-for-4 and James Lawrence had an RBI single in the sixth for UCC. Nathan Van Beek took the loss, giving up six hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter.
In Game 2, Roseburg graduate Dominic Tatone turned in a strong pitching performance in relief for the Riverhawks. The freshman left-hander, who replaced Teague Van Dyke, gave up two hits and no runs, fanning six and walking none to get the decision.
Roseburg’s Spencer Six went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Umpqua. Grafton Stroup contributed an RBI double.
Jaden Upton had two hits for the Cougars, who committed eight errors on defense.
First Game
Umpqua 010 001 000 — 2 8 3
Clackamas 000 202 00x — 4 7 0
Van Beek, Richardson (7) and Bell; Dotson and Alvillar. W — Dotson. L — Van Beek (6-4). 2B — Harris (UCC).
Second Game
Umpqua 000 231 0 — 6 6 3
Clackamas 110 000 0 — 2 7 8
Van Dyke, Tatone (3) and Six; Hiruma, Shipley (6) and Upton. W — Tatone (3-0). L — Hiruma. 2B — Harris (UCC), Stroup (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com. or 541-957-4220.
