The Umpqua Community College baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and never relinquished the lead in a 9-4 win over Yakima Valley in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Yaks won the opener, 3-2, in 12 innings.
Brady Culp lined an RBI triple, Dominik Tavares hit a three-run double and Grafton Stroup added a run-scoring double in the second for UCC (4-2) in the nightcap.
Culp went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Stroup was 2-for-5. Nathan Beek got the pitching decision, allowing seven hits and four earned runs over five innings. Brandon Enders pitched four scoreless innings in relief.
Matthew Sauve had three hits in four at-bats for Yakima Valley (4-2).
Kevin Corder delivered an RBI single in the top of the 12th to give the Yaks the win in the opener. Andrew Graham and Sauve each finished with three hits in the contest.
Tavares and Stroup each had a pair of hits for the Riverhawks. Michael Freund started on the mound for UCC, giving up six hits and one earned with seven strikeouts in six innings of work. Roseburg graduate Dominic Tatone pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, fanning five.
First Game
Y. Valley;002;000;000;001;—;3;12;0
Umpqua;001;000;100;000;—;2;7;3
Rutherford, Harris (7) and Ferreri, Fox; Freund, Tatone (7), Auldrich (11) and Bell. W — Harris. L — Auldrich (0-1). 2B — Lawrence (UCC).
Second Game
Y. Valley;012;010;000;—;4;11;1
Umpqua;052;000;20x;—;9;8;2
O'Connor, Tyler (4) and Ferreri, Bellefuil; Van Beek, Enders (6) and Six. W — Van Beek (1-0). L — O'Connor. 2B — Sauve 2 (YV), Tavares (UCC), Stroup (UVC). 3B — Culp (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
