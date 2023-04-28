The No. 9-ranked Umpqua Community College baseball team took the lead for good with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and went on to defeat Chemeketa 8-3 in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Thursday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Storm came back to win the nightcap 3-2, leaving the Riverhawks at 22-16 overall and 16-14 in league.
Brady Culp went 2-for-3 and Dominik Tavares was 2-for-5 for Umpqua in the first game. Spencer Six, a Roseburg High School graduate, knocked in three runs.
Six highlighted UCC's six-run outburst with a three-run double. Culp and Tavares contributed RBI singles in the inning.
Hunter Kublick started on the mound for Umpqua, allowing six hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts and two walks over five innings. Michael Freund worked the last four frames and got the decision, giving up one hit and no runs and fanning three.
Azel Bumpus and Kane Kiaunis each had a pair of hits for Chemeketa (15-18, 12-14).
The Riverhawks outhit the Storm 9-7 in the second game, but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities. Mitchell Richwine turned in a quality start for Chemeketa, giving up seven hits and one earned run in seven innings.
Grafton Stroup led UCC at the plate, going 3-for-3. Eastyn Culp took the loss.
The two teams will meet again in a twin bill Saturday in Salem, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
Chemeketa;111;000;000;—;3;7;2
Umpqua;001;010;60x;—;8;10;2
Springer, Biddinger (7), Noffsinger (7) and Green; Kublick, Freund (6) and Bell. W — Freund (5-2). L — Biddinger. 2B — Stroup (UCC), Lawrence (UCC), Six (UCC).
Second Game
Chemeketa;010;001;100;—;3;7;1
Umpqua;000;100;010;—;2;9;1
Richwine, Komes (8) and Petroff; E. Culp, Parker (8) and Six. W — Richwine. L — Culp. 2B — Petroff (C).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
