The Umpqua Community College baseball team got the bats going in the opener, finishing with 13 hits in a 10-0 win over Clark in eight innings in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Saturday.
The Penguins won the nightcap, 4-2.
Julian Jones went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs for Umpqua (19-11, 6-4 South) in the first game. Jason Leon was 2-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs.
Shea Bowen, Matthew Evans and Clinton Rivers each stroked two hits in the victory. Carson Angeroth pitched the win, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
The Riverhawks were held to four hits in the second game, all singles. Rivers and Jason Bell knocked in runs.
Carter Monda, Canon Humphreys and Caden Parker all had two hits for Clark, which took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning.
The two clubs will play a twin bill Sunday at Champion Car Wash Field, beginning at noon.
First Game
Clark 000 000 00 — 0 3 1
Umpqua 100 103 41 — 10 13 1
Martineau, Oien (2), Herbert (6), Davy (7), Hines (7) and Purdom; Angeroth, Freund (8) and Bell. W — Angeroth. L — Martineau. 2B — Jones (UCC), Bell (UCC). 3B — Evans (UCC), Bowen (UCC), Leon 2 (UCC).
Second Game
Clark 001 002 001 — 4 10 1
Umpqua 011 000 000 — 2 4 0
Waite, Geizler (3), Troppmann (8) and Staton, Miller; Pinedo, Enders (6) and Bell. W — Geizler. L — Pinedo. 2B — Monda (C), Laurenza (C), Steele (C). 3B — Parker (C).
