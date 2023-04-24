The No. 9-ranked Umpqua Community College Riverhawks split four games with the No. 6 Linn-Benton Roadrunners over the weekend, winning Sunday's first game 4-1 and losing the nightcap 5-0 in a South Region baseball doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
UCC (21-15, 15-13 South) remained in fourth place in the league standings.
The Riverhawks got a solid pitching performance from Nathan Van Beek in the opener. The sophomore left-hander gave up three hits and an unearned run with four strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters over eight innings. Landen Parker pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.
Umpqua broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Park Roeder drew a bases-loaded walk to score Spencer Six and Dominik Tavares followed with a walk, plating Kyle Fitzgerald. Adam Harris came through with an RBI single to knock in Jason Bell.
The Riverhawks couldn't keep the momentum going in Game 2, getting shut out in the seven-inning contest.
Linn-Benton (22-14, 17-11) scored four times in the top of the fifth. Titus Dumitru, Trey Nelson and Durham Sundberg delivered run-scoring hits for the Roadrunners in the inning.
Nelson finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Dumitru and Sundberg were both 2-for-4 in the contest. Kaden Miller pitched the shutout, scattering six hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Tavares and Brody Spurlock were each 2-for-3 for UCC. Teague Van Dyke took the loss, giving up two hits and three earned runs with four walks and one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings.
Umpqua returns to league play Thursday, hosting Chemeketa in a doubleheader. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
Sunday's Games
First Game
LBCC;001;000;000;—;1;3;0
Umpqua;000;001;30x;—;4;6;2
Baltus, Stephens (7), Lamm (7) and Pruitt; Van Beek, Parker (9) and Bell. W — Van Beek (4-3). L — Baltus. Sv — Parker (2).
Second Game
LBCC;000;140;0;—;5;8;0
Umpqua;000;000;0;—;0;6;1
Miller and Buckley; Van Dyke, Tatone (5), Enders (7) and Six. W — Miller. L — Van Dyke (3-2). 2B — Nelson (LBCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.