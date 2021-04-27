OREGON CITY — A two-run single from Matt Evans helped catapult the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks to a 6-4 win and a split of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader at Clackamas Tuesday.
The Riverhawks dropped the opener 5-1, which was the first win of the season for the Cougars (1-15).
In that first game, Liam Kiffer had three hits and drove in a pair of runs and Matthew Lehrbach also had three hits to pace Clackamas offensively. Pitcher Kyle Larsen earned the win, striking out nine over six innings of work.
Mike Freund hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh for the Riverhawks' lone run in the opener. Austin Anderson took the loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs over four innings.
In the nightcap, it was Evans' clutch hit which keyed a four-run sixth inning as the Riverhawks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. The Cougars' Damon Manasa drove in three runs, including a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to pull Clackamas within 5-4.
Umpqua (11-9) will play a doubleheader against Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham Friday. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
First Game
UCC;000;000;100;—;1;4;0
CCC;020;110;10x;5;12;0
Anderson, Aboud (5), Lilly (7) and Robbins; Larsen, Borajas (7) and Montero. W — Larsen. L — Anderson. 2B — Borajas (C), Smith (C), Montero (C), Lehrbach (C). HR — Freund (U).
Second Game
UCC;000;014;1;—;6;5;1
CCC;110;002;0;—;4;10;1
Van Beek, Mcman (3), Alberini (5), Johnson (6), Stoffal (6) and MacNeela; Kemble, Williams (6) and Ueno. W — Stoffal. L — Kemble. 2B — Van Remortel (U), Snyder (U), Manasa (C). 3B — Gonzalez (C).
