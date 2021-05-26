The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks put it all together in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader with Linn-Benton on Wednesday, stroking 15 hits and winning 10-0 in eight innings.
But Umpqua couldn't keep up the momentum in the nightcap, committing seven errors and losing 8-0 to the league-leading Roadrunners of Albany at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Riverhawks are 17-15 on the season.
Jace Stoffal, a Roseburg High School graduate, and Hunter Alberini combined on the shutout in the opener. Stoffal gave up four hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two. Alberini allowed two hits over the last two innings, fanning two and walking one.
Eight different players collected hits for UCC.
Charlie Updegrave went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Jack Van Remortel went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Tyson Wallace, Jason Leon, Julien Jones and Shea Bowen all had two hits.
Bowen and Finn Snyder each knocked in two runs.
Umpqua took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Remortel hit an RBI double and Bowen contributed a two-run single.
Ian McIntrye and Ruben Cedillo each finished with two hits for the Roadrunners (30-8).
Five Linn-Benton pitchers combined to keep UCC off the scoreboard in Game 2. The Riverhawks were held to three hits.
Jacob Overstreet sparked LBCC offensively, going 4-for-4 with two runs. Michael Soper and Emiliano Alarcon both chipped in two hits.
Updegrave, Evan McLennan and Josh Baptiste had hits for the Riverhawks. Carson Angeroth took the loss, allowing six hits and three earned runs over three innings.
UCC will conclude the regular season on Friday, hosting Mt. Hood of Gresham (19-11) in a twin bill. The first game is set to begin at 1 p.m.
First Game
LBCC;000;000;00;—;0;6;0
UCC;000;004;33;—;10;15;1
Ott, B. Rush (4), Fehrenbacher (7), D. Rush (8) and Hoover; Stoffal, Alberini (7) and Robbins. W — Stoffal. L — Ott. 2B — Van Remortel 2 (UCC), Updegrave (UCC).
Second Game
LBCC;030;002;102;—;8;12;0
UCC;000;000;000;—;0;3;7
Hill, Hogan (2), Lamdin (5), Larson (7), Sundberg (9) and Morrow; Angeroth, McMan (4), Aboud (6), Lilly (6), Van Beek (7) and MacNeela. W — Hill. L — Angeroth. 2B — Soper (LBCC), Updegrave (UCC).
