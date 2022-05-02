The Umpqua Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Mt. Hood on Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, and remained in tie for second place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region standings.
Julian Jones scored Matthew Evans with the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the No. 10-ranked Riverhawks a 5-4 victory in the opener.
The No. 9 Saints pushed over three runs in the top of the eighth and posted a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
Umpqua (26-14, 13-7 South) shares second place with No. 1 Lane (28-12, 13-7), which was swept by No. 3 Linn-Benton (27-10, 14-6) in a twin bill Sunday in Albany and fell out of first.
Mt. Hood (26-11, 12-8) sits in fourth, but is just one game out of second.
In Sunday's first game, the Saints took a 3-0 lead before the Riverhawks rallied for four runs in the seventh to go ahead. Shea Bowen homered and Justin Hausner added a three-run double for UCC.
Mt. Hood made it 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Trevor Saire scored on an error.
Evans went 2-for-3 with two runs in the contest. Mason Deverna was 2-for-5 for Mt. Hood.
Michael Freund, UCC's third pitcher, picked up the decision after working the last two innings. Freund, who was the starting shortstop before fracturing his wrist, allowed no hits and one unearned run.
Andrew Pinedo got the start on the bump for Umpqua, giving up three hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and five walks over 4 1/3 innings. Eastyn Culp followed with two scoreless innings.
In Game 2, the two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation but the Saints broke through in the eighth. Irving Alverez delivered an RBI single and came home on a passed ball, then Deverna knocked in a run on a groundout.
Danner Salisbury had both of UCC's hits, going 2-for-3 with a double.
The Riverhawks used four pitchers in the game. Roseburg High graduate Austin Anderson worked four innings in relief, allowing two hits and one earned run with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit by pitch. Bowen took the loss.
Umpqua is scheduled to return to league play Thursday, hosting Lane in a doubleheader. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
First Game
Mt. Hood;102;000;001;—;4;5;1
Umpqua;000;000;401;—;5;7;3
Nipp, Averett (7) and Burke; Pinedo, Culp (5), Freund (8) and Bell. W — Freund. L — Averett. 2B — Nishida (MH), Carter (MH), Hausner (UCC). HR — Bowen (UCC).
Second Game
Mt. Hood;000;001;03;—;4;5;0
Umpqua;000;010;00;—;1;2;1
Yamada and Foskett; Kublick, Anderson (3), Freund (7), Bowen (8) and Culp. W — Yamada. L — Bowen. 2B — Salisbury (UCC).
