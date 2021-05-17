COOS BAY — Jack Van Remortel and Charlie Updegrave combined for seven hits and the Umpqua Community College baseball team defeated Southwestern Oregon 15-5 in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Sunday.
Noah Sumibcay drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lakers a 3-2 win in the second game, dropping the Riverhawks to 14-12 on the season.
Van Remortel went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Updegrave was 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs in the opener. Tyson Wallace had two hits in four at-bats, including a double, and scored two runs.
Caleb Ruiz picked up the decision, allowing five hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Preston Johnson pitched the last four innings.
Jeffrey Fripp, Chase Stewart, Jordan Crawford and Ryan Callahan each had two hits for SWOCC (7-21).
Umpqua only managed two hits in the nightcap, singles by Updegrave and Wallace. The Riverhawks scored both of their runs in the second inning as Mike Freund brought home a run with a bases-loaded walk and Finn Snyder scored on a wild pitch.
Stewart went 2-for-3 for the Lakers. Roseburg High graduate Austin Anderson started for UCC, giving up four hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He fanned three and walked one.
Drake Aboud took the loss.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to return to action Friday, hosting Lane in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
UCC;105;001;170;—;15;12;1
SWOCC;102;000;110;—;5;10;2
Ruiz, Johnson (5) and Robbins; Del Rio, Vizcarra (3), Vancurler (6), Haygood (8) and Moore, Ovalle. W — Ruiz. L — Del Rio. 2B — Van Remortel (UCC), Wallace (UCC), Fripp (SWOCC).
Second Game
UCC;020;000;0;—;2;2;0
SWOCC;100;001;1;—;3;7;0
Anderson, White (5), Aboud (7), Lilly (7) and MacNeela; Rhineer and Ovalle, Moore. W — Rhineer. L — Aboud. 2B — Fripp (SWOCC).
