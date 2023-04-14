COOS BAY — A sacrifice fly by Adam Harris scored Brandon Cabrera with the deciding run in the top of the 10th inning, giving the Umpqua Community College baseball team a 3-2 win over Southwestern Oregon in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Thursday.
The Lakers shut out the No. 10-ranked Riverhawks 3-0 in the second game, leaving Umpqua at 17-13 overall and 11-11 in the South.
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two runs and James Lawrence contributed a sacrifice fly in the opener. Michael Freund relieved Hunter Kublick in the sixth inning and got the decision.
Mahiro Tomita pitched the shutout for SWOCC (17-11, 10-8) in the nightcap, scattering seven hits. Cabrera was the lone Riverhawk with multiple hits, going 2-for-4.
Eastyn Culp took the loss. Dominic Tatone, a Roseburg High School graduate, pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
The two clubs will meet in a twin bill Saturday at SWOCC, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
Umpqua;200;000;000;1;—;3;5;1
SWOCC;100;000;001;0;—;2;6;0
Kublick, Freund (6) and Bell; Touchette, Morrison (8), Elsos (10) and Morgan. W — Freund. L — Elsos.
Second Game
Umpqua;000;000;000;—;0;7;1
SWOCC;000;003;00x;—;3;6;1
Culp, Tatone (7) and Six; Tomita and Nagaki. W — Tomita. L — Culp. 2B — Nagaki (SWOCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
