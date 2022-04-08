The Umpqua Riverhawks got strong pitching and solid defense, leading to a sweep of a South Region doubleheader against Chemeketa on Thursday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Carson Angeroth allowed just two hits in eight innings to help guide the Riverhawks to a 7-0 win in Game 1, while the bullpen got UCC through the nightcap for a 9-4 victory.
“To sweep in our conference is huge,” Riverhawks coach Jeremiah Robbins said. Umpqua will now prepare to visit Chemeketa in Salem on Friday for the final two games of the four-game series.
Angeroth set the tone for the day, shutting out the Storm through eight innings. The right-hander from Salt Lake City, Utah, allowed just two base runners while striking out six.
The Riverhawks were staked to an early lead, which Angeroth says always helps a pitcher.
“It’s definitely a big confidence booster, knowing you have a couple of runs to play with,” the 6-foot-3 sophomore said. “Knowing you’ve got a decent lead allows you a little bit of freedom on the mound.”
Brandon Cabrera was 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs out of the leadoff position. Matthew Evans and Clinton Rivers also had multiple hits in the game. Evans drove in a pair of runs with a triple in the second inning to put UCC ahead 4-0.
Umpqua (17-9, 4-2 South) also jumped out to a lead early in game two.
A bases-loaded walk in the first made it 1-0 and a sacrifice fly by Justin Hausner added another. The Riverhawks took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a Shea Bowen double.
A right bicep injury to starting pitcher Austin Anderson, sent the Riverhawks to the bullpen early and Chemeketa (9-16, 2-4) quickly took advantage.
Demariaz Mitchell drove in a run with a bases loaded groundout, putting the Storm on the scoreboard for the first time on the day.
UCC’s bullpen settled in the rest of the way and got a boost from the offense. Rivers capped a four-run fourth inning with a three-run homer to left field, putting Umpqua ahead 7-1.
The Riverhawks took a 7-2 lead into the seventh inning, when Mike Freund made his pitching debut for UCC. Things started a bit shaky as Freund allowed two runs to score on back-to-back wild pitches, but he sorted things out to pick up a save.
“He’s usually our starting shortstop,” Robbins said. “I think that was his first outing since his senior season of Legion ball.”
Freund pitched the final three innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four and walking none.
Cabrera was 4-for-5 at the plate in Game 2, notching six hits in the twin bill. The freshman from Aloha said the team energy was great and made him comfortable at the plate all day.
“After a pretty good week last week (splitting against Linn-Benton), we really felt like we had an opportunity to take this thing. So we came out here to play today and I think we really showed it on the field,” Cabrera said.
Umpqua will now head to Salem to face the Storm for another league doubleheader. Robbins says it will be the first time the Riverhawks will play on a natural turf field.
Game 1 of the twin bill starts at 1 p.m.
First game
Chemeketa 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
Umpqua 130 300 00X — 7 10 0
Proudfit, Springer (5) and Hanowell; Angeroth, Johnson (9) and Bell. W — Angeroth (1-0). L — Proudfit (0-1). 2B — Rivers 2 (UCC). 3B — Evans (UCC).
Second game
Chemeketa 001 001 200 — 4 7 2
Umpqua 210 400 20X — 9 9 1
Rumbaugh, Raeburn (7) and Hanowell; Anderson, Enders (3), Aboud (6), Freund (7) and Culp, Bell. W — Enders (1-0). L — Rumbaugh (0-1). SV — Freund (1). 2B — Grace (CCC), Bowen (UCC), Salisbury (UCC). HR — Rivers (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.