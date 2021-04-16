SALEM — Jack Van Remortel and Charlie Updegrave both hit home runs as the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks swept a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader over Chemeketa Community College Friday.
Van Remortel hit a solo home run in the third inning of the opener to break a scoreless tie, and the 'Hawks added three runs in the fourth on their way to a 5-3 victory.
Tyson Wallace batted 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI for Umpqua, while Mike Freund, Shea Bowen, Updegrave and Jonathan Gassman all recorded two hits for the Riverhawks in the opener.
Jace Stoffal earned the pitching victory, throwing seven innings while allowing three runs with three walks and six strikeouts. Preston Johnson earned the save, throwing the final two innings and striking out four.
In the nightcap, Updegrave homered, drove in five runs and scored three times to key a 14-0 shutout which ended after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.
Wallace had just one hit but drove in four runs with a two-run double and two bases-loaded walks. Finn Snyder went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Angeroth threw five shutout innings, allowing four hits and five walks but striking out seven.
The Riverhawks (8-6 overall) will host the Storm for a doubleheader today at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
First Game
Umpqua;001;300;100;—;5;12;1
Chemeketa;000;000;300;—;3;7;0
Stoffal, Johnson (8) and Robbins; Thebiay, Enomoto-Hoale (6) and Hanowell. WP — Stoffal. LP — Thebiay. S — Johnson. 2B — Updegrave (UCC), Wallace (UCC), Gassman (UCC), Doten (CCC), Grace (CCC). HR — Van Remortel (UCC).
Second Game
Umpqua;004;532;0;—;14;11;0
Chemeketa;000;000;0;—;0;7;0
Angeroth, Alberini (6) and Robbins; Kantola, Richwine (4), Alison (6), Valladeres (7) and Duso. WP — Angeroth. LP — Kantola. 2B — Wallace (UCC), Buckley (UCC), Logan (CCC). HR — Updegrave (UCC).
