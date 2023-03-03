Pinch-hitter Cayden Lee drew a bases-loaded walk to score Dominik Tavares with the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Umpqua Community College baseball team defeated seventh-ranked Mt. Hood 3-2 in the second game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Riverhawks (8-2, 2-0 South) won the opener, 4-2.
"It's a good start. I've loved how we've competed in the first three weeks of the season," UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "Our pitching and defense were really good today. We have some hitting issues to shore up, but really happy to get two from Mt. Hood."
Umpqua got a quality pitching start from Michael Freund in the nightcap. The sophomore right-hander allowed four hits and an unearned run with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
Roseburg High School graduate Dominic Tatone gave up three hits and one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief, fanning four. Kyle Fitzgerald finished up, pitching scoreless ball with five strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings and got the decision.
James Lawrence and Roseburg graduate Spencer Six each collected two hits for UCC in the contest. Rowan Ramsey had a pair of hits for the Saints (0-2, 0-2).
"We have a 1A (Jason Bell) and 1B (Six) at catcher," Robbins said. "They do a good job with the pitching staff."
In the opener, UCC scored two runs in the first on Adam Harris' single and never relinquished the lead.
Left-hander Nathan Van Beek got the decision for the 'Hawks, giving up four hits and two runs in six innings. Eastyn Culp relieved in the seventh and pitched three innings of scoreless ball to pick up the save.
James Lawrence tripled for UCC. Jordan Kendig was 3-for-4 for Mt. Hood.
Featured Local Savings
Umpqua returns to league play Thursday, traveling to Eugene for a twin bill with No. 9 Lane.
First Game
Mt. Hood;001;001;000;—;2;5;1
Umpqua;211;000;00x;—;2;5;2
Yamada, Vinson (5), Taylor (8) and Chacon; Van Beek, E. Culp (7) and Bell. W — Van Beek (2-0). L — Yamada. S — Culp (1). 2B — Mansur (MH), Tavares (UCC). 3B — Lawrence (UCC).
Second Game
Mt. Hood;000;010;001;00;—;2;8;4
Umpqua;100;001;000;01;—;3;9;1
Howell, Kern (4), Portz (5), Sherrill (6), Kondo (7), Hamburg (7), Buchanan (7), Taylor (11) and Chacon, Bush, Imai; Freund, Tatone (7), Fitzgerald (9) and Six. W — Fitzgerald (1-0). L — Taylor. 2B — Ramsay (MH), Cabrera (UCC), Harris (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.