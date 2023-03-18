Teague Van Dyke came up with a big performance for the Umpqua Community College baseball team Saturday, pitching a four-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Chemeketa in the second game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Storm won the opener, 3-2.
Van Dyke, who threw 100 pitches, struck out two and walked four over seven innings. Jason Bell scored the lone run of the nightcap in the bottom of the fifth on an error.
Kane Kiaunis went 2-for-2 with a double for Chemeketa (6-6, 5-3 South).
In the first game, Chemeketa pitchers Kiaunis and Brandon Komes combined on a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. The Storm took a 3-0 lead in the third.
Brandon Cabrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Riverhawks (10-8, 4-6). Grafton Stroup contributed an RBI single in the fourth. Eastyn Culp took the loss, giving up six hits and three earned runs with eight strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.
Amerson Dix went 2-for-3 for the Storm.
Umpqua is scheduled to host Clackamas in a league doubleheader on March 25, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
Chemeketa;021;000;000;—;3;7;0
Umpqua;000;110;000;—;2;4;3
Kiaunis, Komes (8) and Petroff; E. Culp, Tatone (8) and Six. W — Kiaunis. L — Culp (1-1). SV — Komes.
Second Game
Chemeketa;000;000;0;—;0;4;2
Umpqua;000;010;x;—;1;5;0
Kleinschmit and Petroff, Green; Van Dyke and Bell. W — Van Dyke (2-0). L — Kleinschmit. 2B — Kiaunis (C).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
