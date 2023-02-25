Umpqua Community College pitcher Kyle Fitzgerald throws a breaking ball to Yakima batter Brennan Carbonell (30) during the first game of an NWAC doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
UCC first baseman Brady Culp (16) readies for the ball during a pickoff attempt against Yakima Valley in the first game Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Umpqua Community College's James Lawrence (18) gets focused before his at-bat during the first game against the Yakima Valley Yaks on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Pitcher Eastyn Culp, middle, catcher Jason Bell, left, and UCC head coach Jeremiah Robbins have a meeting at the mound during the first game of an NWAC doubleheader against Yakima Valley Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Riverhawks catcher Jason Bell (39) prepares to receive a late throw to home as a Yakima Valley baserunner slides into home safe during the first game on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Umpqua baserunner Grafton Stroup (17) leads off second base while Yakima Valley pitcher Rece Allensworth (8) throws a pitch during the first game on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Umpqua Community College pitcher Kyle Fitzgerald throws a breaking ball to Yakima batter Brennan Carbonell (30) during the first game of an NWAC doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
UCC first baseman Brady Culp (16) readies for the ball during a pickoff attempt against Yakima Valley in the first game Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Umpqua Community College's James Lawrence (18) gets focused before his at-bat during the first game against the Yakima Valley Yaks on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Pitcher Eastyn Culp, middle, catcher Jason Bell, left, and UCC head coach Jeremiah Robbins have a meeting at the mound during the first game of an NWAC doubleheader against Yakima Valley Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Riverhawks catcher Jason Bell (39) prepares to receive a late throw to home as a Yakima Valley baserunner slides into home safe during the first game on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
The UCC dugout watches the action during the first game against the Yakima Valley Yaks on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Umpqua baserunner Grafton Stroup (17) leads off second base while Yakima Valley pitcher Rece Allensworth (8) throws a pitch during the first game on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
UCC Eastyn Culp (22) throws a pitch during the first game against Yakima Valley on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
The Riverhawks have a pair of series wins through two weeks of the college baseball season.
Grafton Stroup's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Umpqua Community College a 6-5 win over Yakima Valley in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The ’Hawks won the opener 9-4 and UCC (6-2) won three of four from the Yaks (4-4) over the weekend. The two clubs split a twin bill Friday.
"It was a good weekend," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We pitched really well and played good defense. The guys stayed resilient ... putting the team in tough situations and they checked a lot of boxes."
Robbins was pleased to see his team get the win in Saturday's second game after Yakima Valley had tied the contest with five runs in the top of the seventh. James Lawrence had a bases-loaded double for UCC in the sixth.
Linescores from Saturday's contests weren't available at presstime due to a computer glitch.
The Riverhawks open South Region play at home on March 4, hosting No. 7-ranked Mt. Hood in a doubleheader beginning at noon.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.