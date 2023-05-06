With back-to-back sweeps of doubleheaders, the Umpqua Community College baseball team is carrying a little momentum toward the end of the regular season.
The No. 10-ranked Riverhawks got solid pitching and timely hitting in 7-1 and 6-0 Northwest Athletic Conference nonleague victories over Clark College on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
UCC improved to 26-16 on the season. The Riverhawks, at 18-14 in South Region play, are tied with No. 9 Southwestern Oregon (25-17, 18-14) for third place in the league standings with four games remaining.
The Lakers were swept by No. 7 Linn-Benton in a twin bill Saturday. Linn-Benton (28-16, 23-13) sits in second place behind No. 4 Lane (21-15, 19-9) in the South.
"I thought we went out and competed really good today," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We pitched really well and had some clutch knocks (hits). We're playing better baseball at the right time."
Hunter Kublick and Mike Freund got the job done on the hill for the Riverhawks in the opener.
Kublick earned the decision, allowing three hits and no runs with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Freund went the final three frames for the save, giving up four hits and one earned run.
"Hunter was really good against a quality Clark team," Robbins said. "He was commanding his fastball, and was able to mix and match with his secondary pitches. He gave us a chance to get our offense going, and Mike came in and did what he's been doing all season."
Grafton Stroup got UCC on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning, knocking Dominik Tavares in with a double.
Brandon Cabrera came up with a big hit in the second, ripping a three-run homer to right field to make it 4-0. UCC later got run-scoring hits from Adam Harris and James Lawrence, and Jason Bell brought home the last run with a sacrifice fly.
Josh Schleichardt went 3-for-4 with a double for the Penguins (22-15 overall).
Umpqua's Eastyn Culp threw a shutout in the nightcap, fanning four and walking one in nine innings.
"Lights out," Robbins said of Eastyn Culp. "He was competitive with all of his pitches and made some really big pitches with runners on base."
Harris got the Riverhawks the lead in the third inning, singling in Park Roeder. Lawrence scored on a passed ball in the fourth, then Cayden Lee knocked in Spencer Six with a double and Brady Culp scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Tavares stroked a two-run single in the eighth to give UCC a 6-0 advantage.
Lawrence went 2-for-4 with a double in the contest.
"This is the first weekend we've played loose and relaxed," Robbins said. "It was fun to watch."
The two teams will play a single game Sunday here, beginning at noon. The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Clackamas in a doubleheader Thursday. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
First Game
Clark;000;000;010;—;1;7;1
Umpqua;130;100;11x;—;7;7;1
Dwyer, Miller (4), Hines (8) and Williams; Kublick, Freund (7) and Bell. W — Kublick (1-0). L — Dwyer. Sv — Freund (1). 2B — Schleichardt (C), Gilmore (C), Stroup (UCC), Lawrence (UCC), B. Culp (UCC). HR — Cabrera (UCC).
Second Game
Clark;000;000;000;—;0;4;0
Umpqua;001;102;02x;—;6;7;0
Hauser, MgGuire (4), Youkon (6) and Willis; E. Culp and Six. W — Culp (5-4). L — Hauser. 2B — Lawrence (UCC), Lee (UCC).
