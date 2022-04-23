OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College baseball team got its weekend off to a good start Saturday, sweeping a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader from Clackamas, 4-3 and 8-7.

Carson Angeroth pitched the win for the Riverhawks (22-12, 9-5 South) in the opener, allowing five hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Julian Jones went 2-for-4 with two doubles for UCC. Jason Leon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

In Game 2, the Riverhawks finished with 10 hits. Bryan Ebe and Shea Bowen both went 2-for-5 with two runs. Brady Culp had two RBIs.

Nathan Van Beek picked up the decision, giving up five hits and three earned runs over six innings. The left-hander fanned six and walked two.

The two teams will conclude their series Sunday with a doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, beginning at 1 p.m.

First Game

Umpqua 000 400 000 — 4 7 1

Clackamas 000 001 020 — 3 8 0

Angeroth, Freund (7), McMan (7) and Bell; Barajas, Sifferman (5) and Avillar. W — Angeroth. L — Barajas. SV — McMan. 2B — Rivers (UCC), Jones 2 (UCC), Kiffer (CCC), Kaneko (CCC).

Second Game

Umpqua 013 000 310 — 8 10 4

Clackamas 000 002 320 — 7 11 6

Van Beek, Enders (7), Bowen (8) and Culp; Dotson, Luoto (8) and Upton. W — Van Beek. L — Dotson. SV — Bowen. 2B — Ankeny (UCC), Seibel (CCC). 3B — Kiffer (CCC). HR — Seibel (CCC).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

