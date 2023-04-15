COOS BAY — The Umpqua Community College baseball team earned an important sweep of Southwestern Oregon on Saturday, winning the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader by scores of 11-8 and 11-2.
The Riverhawks (19-13, 13-11 South) moved ahead of the Lakers (17-13, 10-10) and into fourth place in the league standings.
Kyle Fitzgerald went 3-for-5 with two runs for Umpqua in the opener. James Lawrence and Roseburg High School graduate Spencer Six each added two hits, with Lawrence driving in three runs.
Nathan Beek got the decision, allowing six hits and six earned runs with four strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters in 8 1/3 innings.
In Game 2, UCC finished with 13 hits. Dominik Tavares was 3-for-3 with two runs, and Adam Harris, Brandon Cabrera and Fitzgerald all contributed two hits.
Teague Van Dyke was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits and two earned runs over six innings.
UCC is scheduled to host Linn-Benton Thursday in a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
Umpqua 050 000 600 — 11 11 3
SWOCC 000 003 104 — 8 7 0
Van Beek, Sabagala (9) and Bell; Beckstead, Ritayik (3), Morrison (7), Ochoa (7) and Nagaki. W — Van Beek. L — Beckstead. 2B — Harris (UCC), Lawrence (UCC), Henning (SWOCC), Yoshida (SWOCC). 3B — Six (UCC).
Second Game
Umpqua 001 150 4 — 11 13 0
SWOCC 000 002 0 — 2 7 1
Van Dyke, Enders (7) and Six; McKenna, Elsos (5), Mercado (5) and Morgan. W — Van Dyke. L — McKenna. 2B — Harris (UCC), Cabrera (UCC), Lawrence (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
