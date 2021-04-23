Jace Stoffal and Carson Angeroth turned in solid performances on the mound and the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks found some life in their bats, sweeping Clackamas in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Riverhawks (10-8) won the first game 6-0 and took the nightcap 6-1.
Stoffal earned the pitching win in the opener, throwing six shutout innings while allowing three hits and one walk. Stoffal struck out five before giving way to Preston Johnson, who was clean through the final three innings to secure the shutout and earn the save.
Angeroth was rock solid in Game 2 as well, going seven innings with six strikeouts. Angeroth allowed one earned run on three hits and walked three. Drake Aboud closed out the game for Umpqua, retiring all six batters he faced.
"Jace and Carson have been steady for us all year long. Those are two competitive arms," Umpqua head coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "A big thing we've been trying to get our hitters to do is compete, and our pitchers are giving a good example of that. I've been very proud of their effort."
The Riverhawks' bats were fairly silent in the opener. The team recorded just four hits, but also took advantage of three errors to put six runs on the board. Michael Freund was hitless but had three RBIs, Charlie Updegrave was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Joshua Robbins scored a pair of runs while drawing three walks.
In the second game, UCC's infield had plenty of business defensively as the outfield had a hand in only four outs in the nine-inning game.
Second baseman Tyson Wallace had five defensive assists, including two spectacular plays early on where he tracked down grounders near second base and made clean throws to first base for outs.
"Wallace is a phenomenal defender for us. He changes the game for us when he's out there," Jeremiah Robbins said. "He should be a shortstop, but we already have (Freund) at short. That gives us some pretty good options up the middle."
Angeroth threw six shutout innings before the Cougars (0-16) finally put a run on the board when Tatsuki Ueno drilled a line drive into the right field corner. Liam Kiffer scored on the hit, and Ueno tried to stretch the double into a triple, but Umpqua right fielder Hunter Davis fired to first baseman Updegrave, who relayed home to catcher Sean MacNeela to try to catch Kiffer at the plate. The throw was late, but MacNeela gunned the ball to Jack Van Remortel at third base to catch Ueno.
The Riverhawks struggled defensively in the second game, committing four errors in the infield, including two by Van Remortel.
"We kicked it a little bit in the second game and we've got to clean that up," Jeremiah Robbins said. "You shouldn't make errors on turf."
Van Remortel went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs, while Freund was 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Wallace also had two hits in the nightcap.
The Riverhawks left 17 runners on base between the two games.
UCC will travel to Oregon City to face the Cougars in a twin bill Sunday, attempting to do something the Riverhawks haven't done since opening weekend: win a four-game series.
"We have to finish the weekend," Jeremiah Robbins said. "That's been our nemesis, finishing the weekend. We're going to go up there Sunday and try to take all four and win a series."
Caleb Ruiz is expected to be the UCC starting pitcher for the first game, scheduled for nine innings, while Austin Anderson is slated to start the seven-inning nightcap.
First Game
CCC;000;000;000;—;0;7;3
UCC;100;102;02x;—;6;4;0
Dahir, Williams (8) and Montero; Stoffal, Johnson (7) and Robbins. W — Stoffal. L — Dahir. S — Johnson. 2B — Gilligan (C), Manasa (C), Updegrave (U).
Second Game
CCC;000;000;100;—;1;3;2
UCC;202;002;00x;—;6;10;4
Dotson, West (7) and Ueno; Angeroth, Aboud (8) and MacNeela. W — Angeroth. L — Dotson. 2B — Ueno (C), Van Remortel (U). 3B — Van Remortel (U).
