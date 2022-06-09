Three Umpqua Community College baseball players were selected to the Northwest Athletic Conference All-South Region first team in a vote of the coaches.

UCC sophomore pitcher Carson Angeroth, sophomore relief pitcher Parker McMan and sophomore outfielder Shea Bowen were among the first-team honorees.

Making the second team were sophomore pitcher Nathan Van Beek, sophomore relief pitcher Austin Anderson and freshman outfielder Brandon Cabrera.

Bowen led the team with a .315 average (57-for-181), and finished with 19 extra basehits, 34 RBIs, 30 runs and 23 stolen bases.

McMan (4-1, 1.30) was the team's closer, picking up 10 saves. He fanned 59 and walked seven in 48 1/3 innings.

Angeroth anchored the pitching staff, going 9-4 with a 2.03 earned run average. The right-hander gave up 63 hits and 20 earned runs with 88 strikeouts and 14 walks over 88 2/3 innings.

Van Beek (7-2, 2.90) and Anderson (2-0, 0.68, three saves) turned in solid seasons on the bump. Cabrera (.272, 36 runs, 19 stolen bases) was one of UCC's top offensive threats.

The Riverhawks finished 32-19 overall and finished second in the South with an 18-10 record.

Pitcher Jeff Nelson of Mt. Hood was named the South Region MVP. Andy Peterson of NWAC champion Linn-Benton was Coach of the Year and Mike Takamori of LBCC was Assistant Coach of the Year.

