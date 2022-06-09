Three Riverhawks named to All-South Region baseball first team TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three Umpqua Community College baseball players were selected to the Northwest Athletic Conference All-South Region first team in a vote of the coaches.UCC sophomore pitcher Carson Angeroth, sophomore relief pitcher Parker McMan and sophomore outfielder Shea Bowen were among the first-team honorees.Making the second team were sophomore pitcher Nathan Van Beek, sophomore relief pitcher Austin Anderson and freshman outfielder Brandon Cabrera.Bowen led the team with a .315 average (57-for-181), and finished with 19 extra basehits, 34 RBIs, 30 runs and 23 stolen bases.McMan (4-1, 1.30) was the team's closer, picking up 10 saves. He fanned 59 and walked seven in 48 1/3 innings. Angeroth anchored the pitching staff, going 9-4 with a 2.03 earned run average. The right-hander gave up 63 hits and 20 earned runs with 88 strikeouts and 14 walks over 88 2/3 innings.Van Beek (7-2, 2.90) and Anderson (2-0, 0.68, three saves) turned in solid seasons on the bump. Cabrera (.272, 36 runs, 19 stolen bases) was one of UCC's top offensive threats.The Riverhawks finished 32-19 overall and finished second in the South with an 18-10 record.Pitcher Jeff Nelson of Mt. Hood was named the South Region MVP. Andy Peterson of NWAC champion Linn-Benton was Coach of the Year and Mike Takamori of LBCC was Assistant Coach of the Year. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pride and religion clash at parade 'For Brody': Lancers dedicate state baseball title to fallen teammate RHS senior enters shoe art contest New take-out meals shop planned for Roseburg Despite near-record snowfall and full rivers, drought still persists TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Arthritis National Research Foundation Announces 2022-23 Grant Recipients Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Francois Guillon as Senior Vice President, Omni Planning and Fulfillment Summer Reading Program launches across the county Three Riverhawks named to All-South Region baseball first team Public Meetings
