The 2023 Umpqua Community College baseball team hopes to continue the momentum it began to build at the end of last year.
The Riverhawks came within one win of qualifying for the Northwest Athletic Conference championship tournament in Jeremiah Robbins' third season as head coach, finishing 32-19 overall. UCC took second in the South Region behind Linn-Benton, which went on to capture the NWAC title.
Umpqua is scheduled to open its season Saturday with a nonleague doubleheader against Lower Columbia at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, beginning at 1 p.m. The two clubs will also play a twin bill Sunday, starting at noon.
The Red Devils, who are ranked No. 3 in the NWAC preseason coaches poll, eliminated the 'Hawks from their Super Regional in Roseburg in 2022.
Robbins, a 1990 graduate of Douglas High School in Winston, is anxious to watch his team in game action.
"I really like the group this year. I'm very optimistic," he said. "This is our first time that we have a group of returning sophomores who have played a full season, so that's something that's been a real pleasure to work with since early fall. We finally have that leadership piece in the program.
"Obviously that doesn't guarantee wins, but it gives you a better shot to win and we've got that this year. We're excited about our roster ... I love the way they've been working and going about their business."
The Riverhawks lost some talented players from last year, including their No. 1 pitcher (Carson Angeroth, a first-team All-NWAC selection), their closer (Parker McMan, a first-team All-American), a key reliever (Austin Anderson, a Roseburg High graduate who's now pitching at the University of Oregon) and their top hitter (Shea Bowen, a first-team All-South outfielder).
Among the top returners are sophomores Brandon Cabrera (a second-team All-South outfielder) and left-hander Nathan Van Beek (a second-team pitcher).
"I have pretty high expectations for this team," said sophomore pitcher Michael Freund, a former shortstop who's the most experienced player in the program. "From what I've seen, we can hit a lot better than last year and that was our biggest weakness. We're pretty experienced as a pitching staff and the bullpen's young, but they can compete.
"We're looking for an NWAC championship. To start the season off with Lower Columbia is awesome — there's a bunch of us sophomores who still have a bitter taste in our mouth (from those losses). We're going to show we're not a new program in this league and we're here to make a statement."
Finding more offense will be the key for the Riverhawks, who hit .218 collectively last season. UCC had a team earned run average of 2.99, fifth-best in the NWAC.
Cabrera, who will start in center field, hit .272 last year with 49 hits, 36 runs, 17 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
"That guy is special," Robbins said. "He's going to be a D-I guy after this year. He's a great human being, has never gotten below an A during his time at UCC."
Van Beek will head the pitching staff after going 7-2 with a 2.90 earned run average. He struck out 60 and walked just 16 batters in 77 2/3 innings.
"He's going to have a good year," Robbins said. "He's a dynamic arm. You just don't see too many 6-7 lefties, so that piece is funky for any hitter who's going to step into the box. He's refined some of his pitches and has a better presence on the mound this year."
Sophomore Jason Bell returns as the starting catcher.
"The guy can catch and throw better than anybody I've ever had, but his bat needs to play this year," Robbins said. "He's had a good fall and winter, and he needs to be more consistent with the bat."
Top candidates for the infield positions include sophomores Kyle Fitzgerald, Dominick Taveras, Brady Culp and Sean MacNeela, and freshmen Grafton Stroup, Adam Harris and Cayden Lee.
Competing for spots alongside Cabrera in the outfield are sophomore Justin Hausner and Bryan Ebe, and freshman Brody Spurlock and James Lawrence.
Catcher Spencer Six and pitcher Dominic Tatone, both Roseburg graduates, are on the roster. Robbins said Tatone, a left-hander, will be one of the first pitchers out of the bullpen.
The Riverhawks open South Region play on March 16 with a doubleheader at Linn-Benton. The Roadrunners are No. 1 in the coaches poll, Mt. Hood is No. 7 and Lane No. 9. UCC and Southwestern Oregon received votes.
Umpqua will play a 36-game league schedule.
"Our league is good from top to bottom," Robbins said. "It's going to be a dogfight. We'll have to be mentally tough throughout the season because there's no team that's going to lay down."
