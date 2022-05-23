It was an exhausting, painful Sunday for the Riverhawks.
The 10th-ranked Umpqua Community College baseball team needed one win over No. 4 Lower Columbia in the South Super Regional at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field to land a berth in the NWAC Tournament.
But the Red Devils wouldn't let it happen.
Lower Columbia scored two runs in the top of the 21st inning — yes, the 21st — and handed the Riverhawks a 3-1 loss to force a second game.
The Devils outhit UCC 13-2 and notched a 7-4 victory in the evening to advance to the NWACs, which will be held Thursday through May 30 at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington.
Umpqua (32-19) — which opened the Super Regional Saturday with a 4-3 win over Lower Columbia, coming from behind with three runs in the bottom of the ninth — saw its season come to a heartbreaking end.
"Kind of our biggest weakness all year was hitting," said Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins, reflecting on the two losses. "We pitched it phenomenally and defended it great. Our weakness showed through in that game. We couldn't get the hit ... we had every opportunity to do it and didn't come through.
"We had opportunities in the second game, but just ran out of gas. You're not going to win against championship teams with two hits. It was disappointing, but still an incredible season by the boys."
Sunday's first game, which is assumed to be the longest contest in UCC baseball history, took nearly 5 1/2 hours to complete.
The two clubs, who were tied 1-1 through nine innings of regulation, were unable to capitalize on some scoring opportunities prior to the 21st inning. Umpqua left 22 runners on base in the game, while Lower Columbia stranded 21.
The Devils (36-14) broke through in the 21st against UCC reliever Michael Freund, who pitched well over 9 1/3 innings. Shea Bowen relieved Freund and recorded the final two outs.
Daniel Gernon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Matthew Lewis with the go-ahead run for LCC. Eric Luchies added a sacrifice fly to bring home Ethan Stacy.
Umpqua scored its lone run of the contest in the seventh when Bowen's single knocked in Justin Hausner.
Kyle Parkman finished 4-for-9, Lewis was 3-for-7 and Stacy went 2-for-7 with two runs for LCC. Bowen was 5-for-9 with a double, Zachariah Ankeny went 4-for-9 and Hausner contributed a pair of hits in six at-bats for the 'Hawks.
Freund went the longest of the four UCC pitchers, throwing 138 pitches while giving up six hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters. Left-hander Nathan Van Beek opened with 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters.
Freund — a sophomore who was Umpqua's starting shortstop to open the season — fractured his left wrist during the second half. Unable to hit but still wanting to contribute to the team, he went to Robbins and asked if he could help out the bullpen.
"I've seen a lot of individual efforts, but never one that special," Robbins said. "Every inning he would keep telling me to give him the ball ... I came out once to replace him, but he wouldn't come out and I went back to the dugout. That's never happened before.
"It was a legendary performance for him to go out there."
Roseburg graduate Austin Anderson replaced Van Beek in the sixth, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing five hits and no runs with four strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter.
"It was a gutty effort by our staff," Robbins said.
The second game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Umpqua took the lead with a run. Bowen stroked a run-scoring single, scoring Bryan Ebe.
But Lower Columbia scored five in the seventh inning to take the lead for good, two of them coming on an Umpqua error. The Devils got an RBI single from Tyler Peterson and a two-run double from Lewis in the frame.
Parker McMan, who relieved Eastyn Culp in the seventh, took the loss for the Riverhawks. Bowen had both of UCC's hits, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Robbins was pleased with what his team accomplished during its first full spring season since the program was reinstated. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID and Umpqua played a conference-only schedule last year, with no NWAC Tournament.
"Getting a winning tradition started here is huge," Robbins said. "We'll continue to build this program and I feel we're in a really good spot. I like our future for the coming fall and into the spring of '23.
Thursday's NWAC Tournament openers have Lane (33-19-1) meeting Linn-Benton (34-11-1) at 9:35 a.m., Edmonds (33-15) facing Spokane (31-12-1) at 12:35 p.m., Lower Columbia taking on Everett (31-14) at 4:35 p.m. and Mt. Hood (33-16) playing Tacoma (35-10) at 7:35 p.m.
Sunday's Games
LOWER COLUMBIA 3, UMPQUA 1, 21 INNINGS
L.C.;100;000;000;000;000;000;002;—;3;14;0
UCC;000;000;100;000;000;000;000;—;1;13;1
Schwarz, Robertson (5), Schueller (13), Oram (18) and Stransky; Van Beek, Anderson (6), Freund (12), Bowen (21) and Bell. W — Oram. L — Freund. 2B — Peterson (LCC), Lewis (LCC), Bowen (UCC), Jones (UCC).
LOWER COLUMBIA 7, UMPQUA 4
L.C.;000;000;502;—;7;13;0
UCC;000;010;003;—;4;2;1
Wells, Munger (6), Bertram (9), Sheldon (9) and Stransky; E. Culp, McMan (7) and B. Culp. W — Munger. L — McMan. 2B — Stacy (LCC), Stransky 2 (LCC), Lewis (LCC).
