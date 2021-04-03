The Lane Community College Titans got even with the Umpqua Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon on the baseball diamond.
Lane, which got swept by Umpqua in a South Region doubleheader on Friday in Eugene, returned the favor with a sweep at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, winning 3-2 and 2-0.
Blake Crippen pitched a seven-inning two-hitter for the Titans (3-5) in Saturday's second game, striking out five and walking none. UCC (5-3) had eight hits, but fanned nine times in the opener.
"I thought we pitched well enough to get at least a split, if not a sweep, today," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "I didn't think we hit the ball very well yesterday either, we had clutch hits but couldn't find that one today. We're in a funk in the batter's box.
"Crippen is a saavy veteran, he knows how to pitch. We just didn't put enough pressure on him and didn't compete enough."
Jack Van Remortel and Charlie Galanti had the only hits in the nightcap for the Riverhawks. Caleb Ruiz took the loss, allowing six hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and four walks.
"It's definitely disappointing (losing two), but all we need to do is get our bats going," said UCC right fielder Doran Gillespie, a Roseburg High School product. "Our defense is going good and our pitching is amazing, we just need to start hitting better. We need to relax — we have a lot of good hitters on our team."
In Game 1, Lane took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Cole Kleckner and Jack Swisher stroked RBI singles.
Gillespie had an RBI double in the third inning and Van Remortel contributed a run-scoring single in the fifth. Gillespie finished 2-for-3 and Charlie Updegrave went 2-for-4 in the contest.
Roseburg graduate Austin Anderson started for the Riverhawks, giving up six hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
On Friday, Umpqua won by identical scores of 4-1.
The Riverhawks scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead in the opener. Gillespie delivered a two-run homer and Joshua Robbins added a two-run single.
"Good timing, everything went good," Gillespie said of his round-tripper. "It was two strikes and I was expecting off-speed, and that's what it was. I thought maybe (it was over the fence), but I was still running fast just in case."
Ex-Roseburg standout Jace Stoffal went five innings for UCC, allowing five hits and one earned run for the decision. He fanned four and walked one. Drake Aboud went the last four innings and picked up the save, pitching scoreless ball.
Updegrave had two hits in four at-bats.
In Game 2, Umpqua got run-scoring hits from Jonathan Gassman and Updegrave. Tyson Wallace drew a bases-loaded walk.
Carson Angeroth was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits and one earned run over five innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Preston Johnson got the save, hurling four scoreless frames.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to play a four-game series with Linn-Benton next weekend, beginning with a twin bill Friday in Roseburg.
Saturday's Games
First Game
Lane;100;020;000;—;3;9;1
Umpqua;001;010;000;—;2;8;0
Dallas, Heinz (6), Massie (8) and Sakamoto; Anderson, Alberini (5), White (9) and Robbins. WP — Dallas. LP — Anderson. S — Massie. 2B — Proger (LCC), Freund (UCC), Gillespie (UCC).
Second Game
Lane;100;100;0;—;2;6;1
Umpqua;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
Crippen and Sprenger; Ruiz and Robbins. WP — Crippen. LP — Ruiz. 2B — Sakamoto (LCC), Rojas (LCC).
Friday's Games
First Game
Umpqua;000;004;000;—;4;7;0
Lane;000;010;000;—;1;10;0
Stoffal, Aboud (6) and Robbins; Proger, Rojas (6), Decker (6), Hough (8), Grow (9) and Sakamoto. WP — Stoffal. LP — Rojas. S — Aboud. HR — Gillespie (UCC).
Second Game
Umpqua;000;022;000;—;4;6;0
Lane;000;001;000;—;1;6;0
Angeroth, Johnson (6) and Robbins; Lugo-Canchola, Hough (6), Mitzel (6), Grow (7), Crowson (8), Steuer (9) and Sprenger. WP — Angeroth. LP — Lugo-Canchola. S — Johnson. 2B — Van Remortel (UCC), Snyder (UCC), Kleckner (LCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.