The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks are still searching for that key component in baseball — consistency.
The Riverhawks split a four-game nonconference series with Big Bend of Moses Lake, Washington, at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Umpqua (7-6 overall) finished with 12 hits and won Saturday's opener, 7-2. But the Riverhawks' bats were quiet in the nightcap and the Vikings (4-4) stroked 11 hits to take a 9-2 victory.
Friday, Big Bend took the first game 6-1 and UCC bounced back for a 5-1 win in the second game.
"I was really proud of their effort in game one (Saturday)," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "Facing a big-time arm (Dylan Gardner) who's probably going to go in the draft, they got up for that and competed. We showed our youth in game two, playing the opponent instead of playing the game.
"It's a young team and we have to get over this hump. We deserve 2-2 (for the weekend), we didn't play hard enough to get three or four."
UCC got solid pitching from Andrew Pinedo and Parker McMan in the opener Saturday. Pinedo allowed four hits and two earned runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one. McMan went the final five innings, giving up two hits and no runs with three strikeouts.
The offense backed them up as the Riverhawks got nine hits from the top five batters in their order. Brandon Cabrera, Matthew Evans, Shea Bowen, Julian Jones and Justin Hausner all had two hits. Bowen, Jones and Jason Leon each knocked in two runs.
"I thought the top of the order really competed," Robbins said. "Even some of the hits they didn't get, they were quality at-bats."
"The first game we came out ready to play," Cabrera, a freshman centerfielder, said. "We had some really grindy at-bats. The second game we just didn't quite come with the same energy in the box. We made some errors in the field and just didn't quite have that hop in our step."
Bowen had an RBI single and Jones added a run-scoring double in the third inning, and Cabrera's sacrifice fly in the fourth gave Umpqua the lead for good. Bowen had an RBI bunt single and Leon contributed a two-run single in the seventh inning, while Jones brought home a run with a single in the eighth.
Big Bend broke a 1-1 tie in the second game with four runs in the top of the sixth despite getting just one hit, capitalizing on two UCC errors.
The Vikings got a solo home run from Brandham Ponce in the seventh and a two-run shot from Jett Nelson in the eighth.
Kai Jones, Ponce and Tanner Pedroza all had two hits in the contest for Big Bend. Eastyn Culp, who relieved Hunter Kublick in the sixth, took the loss for UCC.
"It's the same recipe every time we lose — we give a game away and don't compete," Robbins said. "We let a guy on the mound with average stuff dictate our bats. We've got to get better with that."
Cabrera and Jonathan Gassman both had two hits, and Danner Salisbury had two RBIs for the 'Hawks in Friday's second game.
Nathan Van Beek picked up the decision, allowing one hit and one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Roseburg graduate Austin Anderson pitched the last three frames, giving up four hits and no runs with three strikeouts.
Umpqua will be on the road this week for the first time this season, traveling to McMinnville Thursday for a doubleheader with the Linfield junior varsity. The Riverhawks are scheduled to play a four-game series with Green River Saturday and Sunday in Auburn, Washington.
Friday's Games
First Game
Big Bend;000;030;300;—;6;8;1
Umpqua;000;001;000;—;1;6;4
Hernandez, Demand (8) and Redmond; Angeroth, Aboud (7), Enders (7) and Bell. W — Hernandez. L — Angeroth. 2B — Jones (UCC), Ebel (UCC).
Second Game
Big Bend;000;001;000;—;1;5;2
Umpqua;000;003;20x;—;5;6;3
Williams, Hamada (6) and Pedroza, Michaels (6); Van Beek, Anderson (7) and Davis, Bell (7). W — Van Beek. L — Hamada.
Saturday's Games
First Game
Big Bend;000;200;000;—;2;6;1
Umpqua;002;100;31x;—;7;12;1
Gardner, Plew (7) and Redmond; Pinedo, McMan (5) and Bell. W — Pinedo. L — Gardner. 2B — Agustin (BB), Cabrera (UCC), Jones (UCC), Hausner 2 (UCC).
Second Game
Big Bend;100;004;121;—;9;11;0
Umpqua;001;000;010;—;2;4;3
Michaels, Akesson (9) and Pedroza; Kublick, Culp (6), Johnson (9) and Davis. W — Michaels. L — Culp. 2B — Rindlisbacher (BB), Hausner (UCC), Davis (UCC), Ankeny (UCC). HR — Ponce (BB), Nelson (BB).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.