The Umpqua Community College baseball team handed Treasure Valley a 7-4 loss on Saturday in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

Michael Freund went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Riverhawks. Zachariah Ankeny knocked in two runs and Jason Leon scored a pair of runs in the win.

Hunter Alberini picked up the pitching decision, going four innings and allowing eight hits and three earned runs. He struck out four and walked none.

Drake Aboud, Eastyn Culp and Shea Bowen also saw time on the bump for UCC.

First Game

T. Valley;001;200;100;—;4;11;2

Umpqua;030;120;10x;—;7;7;1

Apker, Akita (5), Doan (8) and Deal; Alberini, Aboud (5), Culp (8), Bowen (9) and Bell. W — Alberini. L — Apker. S — Bowen. 2B — Montoya (TV), Deal (TV).

