Umpqua beats Treasure Valley 7-4 in first game of Saturday doubleheader The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 19, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Umpqua Community College baseball team handed Treasure Valley a 7-4 loss on Saturday in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.Michael Freund went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Riverhawks. Zachariah Ankeny knocked in two runs and Jason Leon scored a pair of runs in the win.Hunter Alberini picked up the pitching decision, going four innings and allowing eight hits and three earned runs. He struck out four and walked none.Drake Aboud, Eastyn Culp and Shea Bowen also saw time on the bump for UCC. First GameT. Valley;001;200;100;—;4;11;2Umpqua;030;120;10x;—;7;7;1Apker, Akita (5), Doan (8) and Deal; Alberini, Aboud (5), Culp (8), Bowen (9) and Bell. W — Alberini. L — Apker. S — Bowen. 2B — Montoya (TV), Deal (TV). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New Grocery Outlet a hit already One injured after West Harvard rollover crash Thursday morning Roseburg charter review likely to spur contentious debates Guest column: Let your voices be heard about Rock Creek Fish Hatchery Sheriff's Office performing threat assessment following 'concerning statements' related to UCC Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Umpqua beats Treasure Valley 7-4 in first game of Saturday doubleheader What’s New in the Caribbean for 2022 High-speed pursuit ends in Roseburg, damages multiple police, passenger vehicles Roseburg advances 17 wrestlers to state in Southwest Conference district tournament No. 3 Arizona battles for hard-fought 84-81 win over Oregon Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.