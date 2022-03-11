The Umpqua Community College baseball program is off and running in its third competitive Northwest Athletic Conference season under head coach Jeremiah Robbins.
This will be the first full season of games for the Riverhawks, who saw their 2020 season end after just 10 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Umpqua managed to get in 37 contests in 2021 — finishing 19-18 — but it played against South Region opponents only.
UCC advanced to the league tournament title game before losing 5-0 to Mt. Hood.
“It’s got more of a college feel to it this year,” Robbins said at a practice Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. “Starting on Feb. 18 and getting four games a week in, and getting to a somewhat normal schedule. It’s definitely nice to finally get this program rolling and we’ll see what we do.
“It’s going to be a long grind. The guys are not used to this ... we have 50 games, so it’s going to be different for them. We’ve got to keep them healthy, keep their minds locked in and make a run.”
Robbins felt the Riverhawks took some positive steps forward last year.
“It was good. We got the program moving in the right direction,” he said. “We sent some kids out (to four-year colleges) and it was neat to see that.”
Among those leaving the program and moving on were former Roseburg standout Jace Stoffal (University of Oregon), Jack Van Remortel (Michigan), Casey Buckley (Michigan), Joshua Robbins (Eastern Oregon), Preston Johnson (Corban University) and Charlie Updegrave (Lewis-Clark State).
The 2022 UCC roster consists of 21 sophomores and 12 freshmen. Sophomores Michael Freund (Bozeman, Montana), Jonathan Gassman (Medford) and Matthew Evans (Happy Valley) are holdovers from 2019.
Umpqua is off to a 5-4 start this season and coming off a 4-3 win over Linn-Benton last Sunday. All of the Riverhawks’ nonleague games have been played on their home turf field.
UCC has outscored its opponents, 34-20.
“I really like our pitching. So far, they’ve been rock steady,” Robbins said. “Our offense is kind of in the tank right now, so we’ve got to get those guys going. That’s the piece that’s facing college arms for these hitters coming right out of high school. They have to buy in to being a college hitter and you can’t have a high school mindset at the college level.
“But overall they’re working extremely hard — in the classroom, community and on the field. Results will come over time. Pitching and defense is going to win you games, and that’s the only reason we’re 5-4 right now.”
Offense was a problem for UCC last year. The team batting average was .210, but the pitching staff combined for a 3.38 earned run average.
Robbins is high on the pitching corps which features sophomores Carson Angeroth (Salt Lake City, Utah), Austin Anderson (Roseburg), Hunter Alberini (Las Vegas), Andrew Pinedo (Indio, California) and Nathan Van Beek (Burlington, Washington).
Van Beek, a 6-foot-7 left-hander, was limited to four appearances and 8 2/3 innings last season. Angeroth (5-2, 3.22) turned in a solid 2021 campaign, while Alberini and Anderson had some impressive outings.
“They compete more than they need to sometimes,” UCC freshman catcher Jason Bell said of the pitchers. “With a staff like this, it’s going to be a fun year. This staff is insane ... everybody competes and gets the job done when they need to.”
Bell (La Quinta, California) is the new catcher.
“We have to be solid behind the plate and he’s done a phenomenal job,” Robbins said. “He’s the general on the field, and goes a good job of calling the pitches and commanding the defense. His bat needs to get better.”
Umpqua’s infield against Linn-Benton included Freund at shortstop, Evans at second base, sophomore Jason Leon (Indio, California) at third base and sophomore Bryan Ebe (Custer, Washington) at first base. Sophomore Shea Bowen (Tumwater, Washington) and freshmen Brandon Cabrera (Aloha) and Justin Hausner (Las Vegas) were in the outfield.
“(Freund) will be a mainstay in the middle of the lineup,” Robbins said. “Defensively, he’s incredible.”
The South Region is a very talented league, according to Robbins. UCC is scheduled to open league on March 26 against Lane at home.
“Our conference is deep. You can’t count anybody out in our league,” the coach said. “Linn-Benton returns a bunch of guys and I respect what they do with their program. Lane will be good, we’ve seen them in the preseason. Mt. Hood will always be good and Clark is back in the league this year.”
The Riverhawks will host Big Bend (2-2) in a four-game series this weekend, beginning with a doubleheader at noon Friday. The opener in Saturday’s twin bill is set for 11 a.m.
Bell likes the chemistry of the club and expects UCC to have a successful season.
“We’re pretty comfortable with each other,” Bell said. “Baseball seems to be a much more mechanical game and when it becomes that it’s not a very fun game to play because you’ll start to get down on yourself. For this team, we just have to have a lot of fun and we’ll be in a great spot.”
