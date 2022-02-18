The Umpqua Community College baseball team opened its 2022 season on Friday with a nonleague split against Treasure Valley, losing the opener 3-2 in 12 innings and winning the nightcap 5-0 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Andrew Pinedo and Parker McMan combined on a two-hitter for the Riverhawks (1-1) in the second game. Pinedo gave up two hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over five innings to get the decision, while McMan fanned nine and walked one over four innings.
Jason Leon went 2-for-2 with a triple, run and RBI for Umpqua (1-1). Danner Salisbury tripled in the eighth inning, scoring Zachariah Ankeny.
In the opener, the Chukars (1-1) scored the winning run in the top of the 12th on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Harris.
Carson Angeroth took the mound for UCC, giving up four hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Austin Anderson took the loss, allowing two hits and no earned runs in six innings. He fanned six and walked two.
Shea Bowen went 2-for-4 for the Riverhawks.
The two teams will meet in another doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.
First Game
T. Valley;000;002;000;001;—;3;6;2
Umpqua;000;000;110;000;—;2;5;0
Baker, Lawrence (8), Silva (11) and Deal; Angeroth, Anderson (7) and Bell. W — Baker. L — Anderson. S — Silva. 2B — Bleggi (TV).
Second Game
T. Valley;000;000;000;—;0;2;3
Umpqua;120;001;01x;—;5;6;0
Rajo, Robertson (6), Lusk (8) and Deal; Pinedo, McMan (6) and Bell, Culp. W — Pinedo. L — Rajo. S — McMan. 3B — Leon (UCC), Salisbury (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.