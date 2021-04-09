The Umpqua Community College baseball team still isn't hitting the ball the way it's capable of, according to head coach Jeremiah Robbins.
The Riverhawks committed seven errors, but the pitching was once again solid in their South Region doubleheader with Linn-Benton on Friday at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Carson Angeroth hurled six strong innings as UCC salvaged a split with a 4-1 victory in the second game. The Roadrunners won the opener, 4-2.
"That was a must-win for us — more so for the morale of the team after giving the first game away," Robbins said. "We had an opportunity late. Frankly we didn't get anything done offensively in the first game. Our pitchers gave us an effort all day long, keeping us within striking distance.
"It's a competitive effort on the mound, and we got some key hits (in the second game) when we needed them."
The win in the nightcap ended a four-game home losing streak for the Riverhawks (6-4).
"We've had to battle for all of our wins, nothing's come easy," Angeroth said. "As long as we keep grinding and working hard we'll have a good season."
Angeroth, a freshman right-hander from Holladay, Utah, allowed two hits and one unearned run with seven strikeouts and no walks in Game 2. He threw 79 pitches, 56 for strikes.
Drake Aboud picked up the save, giving up one hit and no runs over three innings.
"I felt great. The body felt good today," Angeroth said. "Last week I was a little tight, so it was good to come out fresh. I think it showed. I was making sure to throw that fastball away for strikes and let the people behind me do the work."
"Tempo, compete, bulldog. He was good," Robbins said of Angeroth. "He was everything we ask of our pitchers. At any time they could've erupted, but he had key pitches throughout."
Tyson Wallace, Jack Van Remortel, Jett Black and Charlie Updegrave all knocked in runs for Umpqua.
The Riverhawks got two runs in the third on a sacrifice fly by Wallace and a groundout by Van Remortel.
In the sixth, Black — a Roseburg High School graduate — ripped a double that bounced over the fence in left-center to bring Van Remortel home. Updegrave lined a single to right field to score Black.
Black, playing in right field, also took a hit away in the top of the seventh with a diving catch.
"That was big by Jett," Robbins said. "He's a phenomenal player. He struggles with confidence, but his talent level is off the charts."
In the opener, the Roadrunners (8-2) scored single runs in the first and sixth innings and two in the fourth. UCC starter Jace Stoffal issued a bases-loaded walk to JJ Hoover and Jacob Overstreet scored on a passed ball in the fourth.
Stoffal, a former Roseburg standout, gave up five hits and two earned runs over four innings and took the loss. The right-hander fanned four and walked three.
Mike Freund was the only UCC batter with two hits in the contest. He and Shea Bowen both tripled. Wallace contributed an RBI single in the ninth inning.
The two teams will meet again in a doubleheader on Sunday in Albany, beginning at 1 p.m.
"We need to play better baseball and the scoreboard will take care of itself," Robbins said.
First Game
LBCC;100;201;000;—;4;7;0
UCC;000;010;001;—;2;6;3
Hill, Larson (6) and Hoover; Stoffal, Johnson (5) and Robbins. WP — Hill. LP — Stoffal. S — Larson. 2B — McIntrye (LBCC), Young (LBCC), 3B — Freund (UCC), Bowen (UCC).
Second Game
LBCC;000;100;000;—;1;3;1
UCC;002;002;00x;—;4;5;4
Hogan, Miller (6), Rush (8) and Morrow; Angeroth, Aboud (7) and Buckley. WP — Angeroth. LP — Hogan. S — Aboud. 2B — Long (LBCC), Hageman (LBCC), Black (UCC).
