The Umpqua Community College baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and handed Clark a 4-1 loss in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Penguins came back to win the second game, 4-1.
UCC (20-12, 7-5 South) sits in fourth place in the South standings. Lane (25-7, 10-2) is in first place, followed by Linn-Benton (22-7, 9-3) and Mt. Hood (22-7, 8-4).
The Riverhawks got strong pitching from Nathan Van Beek and Michael Freund in the opener. Van Beek didn't get the decision, but gave up four hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Freund worked the last two innings, allowing one hit to get the win.
Shea Bowen stroked an RBI single in the seventh inning for Umpqua. In the eighth, Jason Bell forced in a run after getting hit by a pitch to give the 'Hawks the lead for good.
Brandon Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk for a run and Zachariah Ankeny came home on a fielder's choice hit by Matthew Evans to complete the scoring.
In Game 2, Clark scored all of its runs in the sixth inning off Bowen.
Noah Guyette, Caden Parker and Ryder Lundahl all had run-scoring hits for the Penguins. Parker scored the final run on a wild pitch.
Bowen gave up six hits and three earned runs over seven innings, fanning eight and walking one. Clinton Rivers contributed an RBI double for UCC in the first.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Clackamas in a doubleheader Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
Clark;100;000;000;—;1;5;0
Umpqua;000;000;13x;—;4;6;1
Giroux, Kelly (4), Miller (7), Troppmann (8), Youkon (8) and Miller; Van Beek, Freund (8) and Culp, Bell (9). W — Freund. L — Troppmann.
Second Game
Clark;000;004;0;—;4;6;0
Umpqua;100;000;0;—;1;4;1
Reitzenstein and Purdom; Bowen and Bell. W — Reitzenstein. L — Bowen. 2B — Guyette (C), Rivers (UCC).
