ALBANY — The Riverhawks were three outs away from completing a sweep of Linn-Benton and winning their weekend Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball series on Saturday.
Umpqua held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh in the second game after Danner Salisbury scored Jordan Beard with a sacrifice fly.
But the Roadrunners answered with two runs capped off by Cayden Delozier's two-run double and Linn-Benton pulled out a 3-2 victory to salvage a split of the doubleheader.
The Riverhawks won the opener, 3-1. Umpqua (15-9, 2-2 South) and LBCC (15-6, 2-2) split a twin bill on Thursday in Roseburg.
Shea Bowen collected half of UCC's hits in the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with a double. Delozier and Emiliano Alarcon were both 2-for-4 for the Roadrunners.
Carson Angeroth and Parker McMan combined on a four-hitter for Umpqua in the opener. Angeroth got the decision, allowing two hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. McMan pitched scoreless ball over the last two innings to earn the save.
Brandon Cabrera and Salisbury knocked in runs for the 'Hawks. Delozier was 2-for-3 with a homer for LBCC.
UCC returns to league play Thursday, hosting Chemeketa (9-14, 2-2) in a doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
First Game
UCC;000;201;000;—;3;5;0
LBCC;001;000;000;—;1;4;0
Angeroth, McMan (8) and Bell; Hogan, Baltus (5) and Hoover. W — Angeroth. L — Hogan. SV — McMan. 2B — Cabrera (UCC), Cedillo (LBCC). HR — Delozier (LBCC).
Second Game
UCC;000;010;1;—;2;4;2
LBCC;000;010;2;—;3;8;1
Pinedo, Bowen (6) and Culp; Miller, Reynolds (7), Rasica (7) and Morrow. W — Rasica. L — Bowen. 2B — Bowen (UCC), Delozier (LBCC).
