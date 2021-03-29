The Umpqua Community College baseball team split a South Region doubleheader with Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay on Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, winning the opener 7-0 and dropping the nightcap 12-5.
Austin Anderson, a Roseburg High School graduate, combined with Preston Johnson on a no-hitter for the Riverhawks (3-1) in the first game.
Anderson struck out 10 batters and walked five over six innings, throwing 86 pitches. Johnson relieved in the seventh and fanned four and walked one.
"Austin was really competitive. He did a phenomenal job of staying in the moment," UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We knew his stuff was good and he stepped up, then Preston came in and pitched well."
Casey Buckley led UCC at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Mike Freund was 2-for-5 with two runs. Former Reedsport standout Dallas McGill took the loss for SWOCC.
In the second game, the Lakers scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning, getting a grand slam from Jeffrey Fripp. He also doubled and finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs in the contest.
Hunter Alberini was the losing pitcher, allowing five hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts and nine walks over seven innings. Doran Gillespie, a Roseburg product, ripped a pinch-hit bases-loaded triple for UCC in the ninth. The Riverhawks only managed four hits in the game.
"I didn't think we competed that well the whole game," Robbins said.
All in all, Robbins was pleased with the weekend. UCC swept SWOCC Friday in a twin bill.
"This was the first time (playing college baseball) for a lot of these kids," Robbins said. "There's a lot of work to do, but to get three of four with a no-hitter on opening weekend, we'll take it."
The Riverhawks are scheduled for a four-game series with Lane this weekend, playing doubleheaders in Eugene on Friday and Roseburg Saturday.
First Game
SWOCC;000;000;000;—;0;0;2
Umpqua;400;101;01x;—;7;9;0
McGill, Vancurler (5), Haener (6), Puente (7) and Wilinski; Anderson, Johnson (7) and Robbins. WP — Anderson. LP — McGill. 2B — Freund (UCC), Van Remortel (UCC).
Second Game
SWOCC;220;000;017;—;12;11;2
Umpqua;000;000;005;—;5;4;1
Del Rio, Montoya (9), Wilinski (9) and Moore; Alberini, McMan (8), Van Boeyen (9) and Updegrave. WP — Del Rio. LP — Alberini. 2B — Fripp (SWOCC), Jones (SWOCC), Montoya (SWOCC). HR — Fripp (SWOCC).
