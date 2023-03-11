The Umpqua Community College baseball team defeated Southwestern Oregon 6-5 in the second game to salvage a split of its Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Lakers won the opener 3-1 in 11 innings.
The contests were scheduled to be played in Coos Bay, but moved to Roseburg due to the field conditions.
Spencer Six’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning scored Dominik Tavares with what turned out to be the winning run for the Riverhawks (9-5, 3-3 South) in the seven-inning nightcap.
Grafton Stroup led Umpqua at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Stroup lined a run-scoring triple in the first inning. James Lawrence was 2-for-4.
Landen Parker picked up the decision in relief, allowing three hits and one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings. Kyle Fitzgerald worked a scoreless seventh for the save.
Kody Watanabe was 2-for-3 and Raine Yoshida knocked in three runs for the Lakers (9-5, 2-2).
SWOCC got a run-scoring double from Anu McCabe and an RBI single from Watanabe in the 11th to take the opener.
Cannon Morgan went 3-for-5 and Watanabe had two hits in four at-bats with two RBIs for the Lakers. Brandon Cabrera was 2-for-4 with a double and triple for the Riverhawks, who scored their lone run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Tavares.
UCC got a quality start from Eastyn Culp, who gave up four hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. Brandon Enders pitched the last four frames and took the loss.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to travel to Albany Thursday to play Linn-Benton in a doubleheader. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
First Game
SWOCC 000 000 100 02 — 3 7 0
Umpqua 001 000 000 00 — 1 5 1
Atkinson, Elsos (9) and Morgan; E. Culp, Enders (8) and Bell. W — Elso. L — Enders (0-1). 2B — McCabe (SWOCC), Cabrera (UCC). 3B — Cabrera (UCC).
Second Game
SWOCC 001 400 0 — 5 5 0
Umpqua 220 200 x — 6 7 2
Asing, Cezar (2), Beckstead (4) and Nagaki; Van Dyke, Parker (4), Fitzgerald (7) and Six. 2B — Stroup (UCC). 3B — Stroup (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
