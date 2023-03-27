The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks improved to 6-6 in Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball play with a doubleheader sweep of Clackamas Sunday at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
Umpqua (12-8 overall) got a solid pitching performance while winning the opener 6-1, then scored a 12-2 win in six innings in the nightcap.
Umpqua pitchers Patrick Richardson and Michael Freund combined on a two-hitter in the opener, with Freund throwing seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks in relief.
Brandon Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two runs and three batted in for the Riverhawks in the opener, while Jason Bell had two hits and scored twice.
Grafton Stroup drove in four runs for Umpqua despite going just 1-for-4 at the plate. Adam Harris had two hits and drove in a pair of runs also for the Riverhawks. Eastyn Culp pitched a complete game for the win, striking out five and walking one.
Umpqua is scheduled to host Mount Hood for a doubleheader Thursday, with first pitched set for 1 p.m.
First Game
Clackamas 010 000 000 — 1 2 0
Umpqua 003 300 00x — 6 10 1
Hruma, Livermore (5) and Alvillar, Hubbard (7); Richardson, Freund (3) and Bell. W — Freund (1-2). L — Hiruma (3-2). 2B — Alvillar (C), Cabrera (U), Taveres (U), Bell (U).
Second Game
Clackamas 000 200 — 2 3 2
Umpqua 401 241 — 12 7 1
Dotson, Cundick (4), Bartley (6) and Upton; Culp and Bell. W — Culp (2-1). L — Dotson (0-4). 2B — Kaneko (C), Tavares (U).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
