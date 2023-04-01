Adam Harris scored Grafton Stroup with a fourth-inning double and Umpqua Community College made that single run hold up, beating Mt. Hood Community College 1-0 in the second game and securing a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader sweep Friday at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
The Riverhawks won the opening game of the doubleheader, 12-3. While the games were played in Roseburg, Mt. Hood served as the host team for Friday's twin bill.
Harris had two of Umpqua's six hits in the second game and Eastyn Culp turned in a solid performance on the mound, throwing a seven-inning, four-hit shutout to earn the win. Culp struck out seven and walked one.
In the opener, Kyle Fitzgerald hit a two-run single in the first inning and Brandon Cabrera added a two-run triple in the sixth inning for the Riverhawks. Stroup hit a pair of RBI doubles for Umpqua, which also got run-scoring hits Dominik Tavares, Harris and Cayden Lee.
Umpqua (14-10, 8-8 South) is scheduled to face Lane in a South Region doubleheader Thursday.
First Game
Umpqua;200;214;003;—;12;13;0
Mt. Hood;200;010;000;—;3;11;1
Kublick, Freund (4) and Bell; Howell, Stalwick (6), Bray (9), Kondo (9), Devine (9) and Chacon, Imai (6). W — Freund. L — Howell. 2B — Tavares (U), Stroup 2 (U), Harris (U). 3B — Cabrera (U).
Second Game
Umpqua;000;100;0;—;1;6;0
Mt. Hood;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
Culp and Bell; Yamada, Mansur (7) and Imai. W — Culp. L — Yamada. 2B — Stroup (U), Harris (U).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
