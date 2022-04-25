The Umpqua Community College baseball team has overcome some injuries and remained in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region race with three series left in the regular season.
The Riverhawks posted their first conference series sweep in two years, defeating Clackamas of Oregon City 6-1 and 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Saturday, Umpqua beat the Cougars 4-3 and 8-7 in Oregon City.
"Whenever you sweep a team in the conference, that's doing something," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We pitched really well and played good defense for the most part. The compete was there for four consecutive games and it couldn't happen at a better time."
The Riverhawks (24-12, 11-5 South) are tied with No. 3-ranked Linn-Benton (24-9, 11-5) for second place in the conference standings, one game behind No. 1 Lane (27-9, 12-4). No. 5 Mt. Hood (24-9, 10-6) is in fourth.
Umpqua is scheduled to meet the Saints in a four-game series this weekend. The first two games will be played in Gresham Thursday — weather permitting — with the last two in Roseburg Saturday.
"I feel good about where we're at, but good things have to happen for us," Robbins said. "It's going to be a battle. (Mt. Hood) has really good pitching, team speed and has depth in the bullpen. We'll get a good test the next eight games with them (and Lane)."
Andrew Pinedo and Drake Aboud combined on a three-hitter for Umpqua in Sunday's first game. Pinedo gave up two hits and no earned runs over six innings, striking out six and walking five to get the decision. Aboud pitched scoreless ball the last three frames, giving up one hit.
The Riverhawks finished with 12 hits at the plate. Shea Bowen went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBIs. Brandon Cabrera, Matthew Evans and Brady Culp all contributed two hits, and Julian Jones doubled and knocked in two runs.
In Game 2, Hunter Kublick and Parker McMan teamed up on a two-hit shutout. McMan was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing two hits with six strikeouts over five innings.
"Our pitchers did what they've done all year, pick us up," Robbins said. "We got Kublick back (from injury) and that was huge. Parker threw really good."
Bowen had half of UCC's four hits, going 2-for-3. Clinton Rivers contributed an RBI single in the first inning and Zachariah Ankeny scored on a passed ball in the third.
"This group is resilient," Robbins said. "We've been pushing them hard, but they keep coming back for more. We had an opportunity to go South in a hurry (due to the injuries), but they haven't let it happen yet.
"Their mindset is growing. A big piece I've seen is team chemistry ... the guys are starting to trust one another and that's probably been our biggest battle all year."
Robbins hopes relief pitcher Austin Anderson, a Roseburg High graduate, will be available for the Mt. Hood series after missing some time with bicep tightness. Shortstop Michael Freund, who fractured his left wrist earlier this season, has been providing some pitching out of the pen.
Sunday's Games
First Game
Clackamas;000;010;000;—;1;3;1
Umpqua;103;110;00x;—;6;12;5
Kiffer, Kelly (6) and Alvillar; Pinedo, Aboud (7) and Culp. W — Pinedo. L — Kiffer. 2B — Bowen (UCC), Jones (UCC), Brown (UCC). 3B — Bowen (UCC).
Second Game
Clackamas;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
Umpqua;101;000;x;—;2;4;0
Larsen and Upton; Kublick, McMan (3) and Bell. W — McMan. L — Larsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.