Umpqua sweeps Treasure Valley in Saturday doubleheader The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Umpqua Community College baseball team handed Treasure Valley a 7-4 loss on Saturday in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.UCC won the second game 6-0 in seven innings to improve to 3-1 on the season. Nathan Van Beek tossed a two-hitter for the Riverhawks, fanning four and walking none.Michael Freund went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Riverhawks in the first game. Zachariah Ankeny knocked in two runs and Jason Leon scored a pair of runs in the win.Hunter Alberini picked up the pitching decision, going four innings and allowing eight hits and three earned runs. He struck out four and walked none.Drake Aboud, Eastyn Culp and Shea Bowen also saw time on the bump for UCC.Leon went 2-for-2 with two walks, a triple and two RBIs in the second game."Our pitchers performed well (over the weekend) and let the defense play behind them," UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins said.UCC is scheduled to host the Corban University junior varsity Saturday in a nonleague doubleheader at home, beginning at noon. First GameT. Valley;001;200;100;—;4;11;2Umpqua;030;120;10x;—;7;7;1Apker, Akita (5), Doan (8) and Deal; Alberini, Aboud (5), Culp (8), Bowen (9) and Bell. W — Alberini. L — Apker. S — Bowen. 2B — Montoya (TV), Deal (TV).Second GameT. Valley;000;000;0;—;0;2;1Umpqua;002;022;x;—;6;7;1Allen, Eliason (5), Henze (6) and Underwood; Van Beek and Bell. W — Van Beek. L — Allen. 3B — Bowen (UCC), Leon (UCC). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 