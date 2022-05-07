The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks came through in flying colors on Saturday night.
The No. 10-ranked 'Hawks swept No. 3 Lane in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, winning 2-0 and 7-0.
Umpqua (29-15, 16-8 South) moved into sole possession of second place in the league race and is just percentage points behind No. 1 Linn-Benton (28-11, 15-7). The Riverhawks won three of four from Lane over the weekend.
Three UCC pitchers didn't allow the Titans (29-15, 14-10) to get on the scoreboard in 16 innings of play Saturday.
In the opener, Nathan Van Beek and Roseburg High graduate Austin Anderson combined on a one-hitter. Van Beek got the decision, giving up one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks in eight innings. Anderson hit one and struck out three batters in the ninth for the save.
Julian Jones knocked in both runs for UCC. Jones hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Shea Bowen in the seventh. Jones had an RBI single in the ninth, plating Brandon Cabrera.
In Game 2, the Riverhawks got a three-hitter from Eastyn Culp, who fanned seven and walked none.
Cabrera opened the scoring in the first, coming home on a passed ball. Clinton Rivers contributed a sacrifice fly in the third and Jason Bell lined an RBI double in the fifth.
UCC tacked on four more in the fifth. Danner Salisbury delivered an RBI single, Rivers knocked one in with a sacrifice fly, Salisbury scored on a fielder's choice hit by Jones and Bell added an RBI double.
Salisbury, Bowen and Bell all finished with two hits. Tyson Heinz had two hits for LCC.
Umpqua is scheduled to host Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay in a doubleheader Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
Umpqua;000;000;101;—;2;5;1
Lane;000;000;000;—;0;1;0
Van Beek, Anderson (9) and Bell; Proger, Calnon (9) and Packer. W — Van Beek. L — Proger. SV — Anderson.
Second Game
Umpqua;101;014;0;—;7;8;0
Lane;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Culp and Bell; Burnett, Rojas (4), Calnon (6) and May. W — Culp. L — Burnett. 2B — Bowen (UCC), Bell 2 (UCC), Ankeny (UCC), Heinz (LCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.