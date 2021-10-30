EUGENE — Pamelo Decko’s third-place finish highlighted Umpqua Community College’s performances in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region cross country meet on Saturday at Lane Community College.
Decko, a freshman, covered the the women’s 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 6.5 seconds. UCC’s Kristen Thomas was 13th (21:24.0).
Sophomore Piper Crook of Lane won the race.
In the men’s meet, freshman Max Barnett paced UCC with an 11th-place effort (28:49.3) over 8,000 meters. Tyler Lindsey was 14th (29:18.6).
Freshman Matt Knight of Clark was the individual champion (26:33.0).
The Umpqua women finished second (56) and the men were fifth (105) in the team standings. Lane won both team titles.
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 39, Clark 58, Southwestern Oregon 65, Clackamas 87, Umpqua 105, Treasure Valley 158.
UCC FINISHERS — 11. Max Barnett, 28:49.3; 14. Tyler Lindsey, 29:18.6; 26. Noah Retherford, 30:41.5; 27. Daylen Schnittker, 31:22.7; 33. Attreyu Pinard, 32:56.6; 34. August McCraw, 33:16.8.
WOMEN
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 18, Umpqua 56, Chemeketa 61.
UCC FINISHERS — 3. Pamela Decko, 20:06.5; 13. Kristen Thomas, 21:24.0; 22. Stacy Johnson, 23:06.8; 25. Fatima Izaguirre-Frasser, 23:36.7; 26. Mariah Summers, 23:50.3.
