Sophomore Konrad Raum and freshman Samantha Eichman were the top finishers for the Umpqua Community College cross country teams in the Lane Titan Invitational on Saturday in Eugene.
Raum covered the men's 8,000-meter course in 28 minutes, 20.9 seconds, good for fifth place. Teammates Tristan Wood (ninth, 29:28.3) and Dexter Patching (10th, 29:32.1) also finished in the top 10.
Abdi Ibrahim of Lane won the race in 25:28.2.
Eichman, a Roseburg High School graduate, placed seventh in the women's 5K race in 22:13.7. The Titans swept the top six spots, led by Piper Crook (19:18.4).
Kristen Thomas (10th, 22:43.7) also cracked the top 10 for the Riverhawks.
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 17, Southwestern Oregon 54, Umpqua 64, Treasure Valley 85.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Abdi Abrahim, LCC, 25:28.2; 2. Logan Auxier, LCC, 27:17.4; 3. Wiley Watts, LCC, 27:37.5; 4. Kolby Spink, LCC, 28:04.7; 5. Konrad Raum, UCC, 28:20.9; 6. William Hennum, SWOCC, 28:53.0; 7. Joseph Orndorf, LCC, 29:10.1; 8. Jeremy Potter, SWOCC, 29:24.5; 9. Tristan Wood, UCC, 29:28.3; 10. Dexter Patching, UCC, 29:32.1.
OTHER UCC FINISHERS — 18. Samuel Marchetti, 31:10.1; 22. Noah Retherford, 33:13.5; 26. Enrique Molina-Sanchez, 39:47.9.
WOMEN
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 15, Umpqua 45, Treasure Valley and Chemeketa incomplete.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Piper Crook, LCC, 19:18.4; 2. Olivia Flack, LCC, 19:44.6; 3. Isabella Kansala, LCC, 20:25.9; 4. McKenzie Hoyt, LCC, 20:41.7; 5. Maddy Woodward, LCC, 21:05.5; 6. Myah Garcia, LCC, 22:04.1; 7. Samantha Eichman, UCC, 22:13.7; 8. Sarah Letham, TV, 22:27.0; 9. Hanna Caldwell, CCC, 22:27.3; 10. Kristen Thomas, UCC, 22:43.7.
OTHER UCC FINISHERS — 11. Kathryn Philbrook, 24:38.9; 13. Genessa Eldredge, 25:37.0; 14. Elizabeth Jarvis, 25:57.2; 15. Kaya Akana, 29:24.9.
