Riverhawks' runners take part in Ash Creek Collegiate Invite The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Sep 9, 2023 MONMOUTH — The Umpqua Community College cross country teams competed in the Ash Creek Collegiate Invite meet hosted by Western Oregon University on Friday.Emma-Kate Crouse, an Oakland High School graduate, led the UCC women with a 53rd-place finish in 24 minutes, 18.6 seconds over 5,000 meters. Gianna Bomarito of Sonoma State won the race in 17:12.2.Irafasha Rodrigue was the top finisher for the UCC men in their 6K race, placing 67th (21:15.3). Mario Giannini of Chico State was the winner (17:27.6).WOMEN5,000 MetersTEAM SCORES — Chico State 39, Saint Martin's 59, Western Oregon 81, Sonoma State 88, Lewis & Clark 92, Umpqua 184. TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Gianna Bomarito, Son. St., 17:12.2; 2. Riley Buese, LC, 17:53.1; 3. Cassidy Walchak-Sloan, SM, 17:57.7; 4. Della Molina, CSU, 18:01.3; 5. Iresh Molina, CSU, 18:06.0.UCC FINISHERS — 53. Emma-Kate Crouse, 24:18.6; 55. Keelin Johnson, 26:07.6; 56. Lexi McWilliam, 26:09.9; 58. Mia McCormack, 27:20.9; 59. Audrey VanHouten, 31:41.3; 60. Penelope Shipley, 32:07.8.MEN6,000 MetersTEAM SCORES — Chico State 15, Western Oregon 71, Lewis & Clark 73, Saint Martin's 93, Southwestern Oregon 142, Walla Walla 196, Umpqua 199.TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Mario Giannini, CSU, 17:27.6; 2. Daniel Hernandez, CSU, 17:39.8; 3. Dylan White, CSU, 17:50.1; 4. Anders Beil, CSU, 17:57.7; 5. Brayden McLaughlin, CSU, 18:00.5.UCC FINISHERS — 67. Irafasha Rodrigue, 21:15.3; 76. Kristofer Aguirre, 22:40.3; 77. Jacob Loudenslager, 23:10.2; 78. Elijah Mojica, 23:45.4; 79. Ethan Bastian, 23:52.7; 85. Gabriel Simmons, 25:47.9. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
