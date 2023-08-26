WINCHESTER — The air quality around the Roseburg area was terrible on Saturday, but it was much better on the Umpqua Community College campus during the morning which allowed the Riverhawks’ cross country time trial to go on as scheduled.
Most of the members of the 2023 UCC men’s and women’s teams took part in the 5,000-meter race at the challenging course.
“Our course is so different from anything else we run on during the season,” Umpqua coach Alan King said. “You can run two minutes faster on a regular course compared to ours. It was a good, hard effort ... another test and workout.”
Irafasha Rodrigue won the time trial. The freshman from Buckeye, Arizona, covered the course in 19 minutes, 3.02 seconds.
“It was actually nice and fresh out here,” Rodrigue said of the conditions. “My goal was to try and beat the course record. My coach told me it was 17 or 16 (minutes), but I guess that was a lie. He just wanted me to go faster.
“I feel a little disappointment. I need much more improvement, but I’m happy with the time I got. This is one of the toughest courses I’ve ever run in my life. The two hills destroyed my morale.”
Rodrigue is expected to be a key cog on a men’s team that King hopes can place high at the South Region and Northwest Athletic Conference meets. The UCC men finished fourth in the South Region Championships last year.
“We have a good, solid five who can run together, and I think they’re going to place a lot higher,” King said. “This is the fastest recruiting class we’ve ever had. It’s exciting, and I’m hoping we can build on that.”
The remainder of the Riverhawks’ men’s roster is comprised of sophomore Connor Deveny (Yakima, Washington), and freshmen Kristofer Aguirre (Devine, Texas), Ethan Bastian (Roseburg), Jacob Loudenslager (Red Rock, Texas) and Gabe Simmons (Roseburg).
Freshman Elijah Mojica (Cedar Creek, Texas) is expected to arrive on campus in the near future and will join the team, King said.
Aguirre finished second in the time trial in 19:16.90, Loudenslager was third (19:48.93) and Simmons seventh (25:17.71).
On the women’s side, the Riverhawks are inexperienced. Freshman Lexi McWilliam was the top finisher in the time trial, clocking 27:33.75.
“My one goal today was to keep it under 30 minutes and I did that. It was good,” said McWilliam, a Myrtle Point High School product. “There’s room to improve, but I think I can get there. I’m glad we don’t have to race on this course (later on).”
The rest of the UCC women’s roster consists of sophomore Emma-Kate Crouse (Oakland), and freshmen Keelin Johnson (Roseburg), Mia McCormack (Las Vegas, Nevada), Jaden Ratledge (Sutherlin), Penelope Shipley (Roseburg) and Audrey VanHouten (Oakland).
“They’re very inexperienced. That’s always fun, too, because you never know what you’re going to get,” King said. “You put the work in and you can get a lot out of it.”
Umpqua’s next meet will be on Sept. 8 at the Ash Creek Open at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. The Riverhawks will host the South Region Championships Oct. 28 at Roseburg’s Stewart Park.
UCC Time Trial
Saturday’s Results
1. Irafasha Rodrigue, UCC, 19:03.02; 2. Kristofer Aguirre, UCC, 19:16.90; 3. Jacob Loudenslager, UCC, 19:48.93; 4. Brian Schofield, Guest, 20:33.72; 5. Alan King, UCC, 21:05.28; 6. Tommie Olubisi, OCR, 23:42.12; 7. Gabe Simmons, UCC, 25:17.71; 8. Lexi McWilliam, UCC, 27:33.75; 9. Wayne Newport, Guest, 28:54.58; 10. Mia McCormack, UCC, 32:49.78; 11. Keelin Johnson, UCC, 33:24.78; 12. Penelope Shipley, UCC, 33:59.37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.