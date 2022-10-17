Umpqua Community College's cross country teams competed in a big invitational over the weekend in Clackamas County.
The Lewis & Clark Invitational was held at Milo McIver State Park near Estacada. The men's field featured 30 full teams, while the women's meet had 24.
The University of Portland men rolled to the team title with a score of 31 points. Eastern Oregon University (84) and Portland State (113) rounded out the top three, and UCC finished 30th (948).
The Eastern Washington women (65) finished first in the team standings, followed by Oregon State (89) and College of Idaho (89). The Beavers' sixth runner finished ahead of COI's.
Umpqua took 23rd (696).
The top finisher for the UCC men was freshman Paul Cervantes, who placed 262nd (29:56.0) over 8,000 meters. Other competitors for the Riverhawks included Attreyu Pinard (303rd, 31:19.9), Connor Deveny (323rd, 32:25.0), Noah Retherford (329th, 33:04.0) and Emmanuel Hasty (343rd, 35:57.6).
Estanis Ruiz, competing unattached, won the race (24:13.0) and Daniel Racie of UP was second (24:16.4).
On the women's side, freshman Bailey Wallack led the Riverhawks, finishing 128th (25:27.1).
Also competing for UCC were Kristen Thomas (209th, 28:02.7), Emma-Kate Crouse (247th, 31:41.4), Nicole Forristall (250th, 32:12.2) and Dawn Cobb (259th, 36:13.7).
Shannon Hugard, running unattached, was the women's individual winner (21:33.4) over 6,000 meters. Ellyse Tingelstad of COI was second (21:36.6).
OSU freshman Eliza Eckman, a former Roseburg High School standout, placed 47th (23:16.0).
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Portland 31, Eastern Oregon 84, Portland State 113, Southern Oregon 138, College of Southern Idaho 166, College of Idaho 168, Pacific Lutheran 188, Eastern Washington 195, Seattle University 215, George Fox 301, Umpqua (30th) 948.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Estanis Ruiz, una, 24:13.0; 2. Daniel Racie, UP, 24:16.4; 3. Isaac McGill, una, 24:27.1; 4. Dominic Morganti, una, 24:28.9; 5. Henry Mong, UP, 24:30.8; 6. Noah Hasselblad, EW, 24:33.6; 7. Leo Donlea, UP, 24:36.8; 8. Dalton Kaines, una, 24:37.9; 9. Teddy Buckley, una, 24:42.9; 10. Cristian Mendoza, EOU, 24:44.3.
UCC FINISHERS — 262. Paul Cervantes, 29:56.0; 303. Attreyu Pinard, 31:19.9; 323. Connor Deveny, 32:35.0; 329. Noah Retherford, 33:04.0; 343. Emmanuel Hasty, 35:57.6.
WOMEN
6,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Eastern Washington 65, Oregon State 89, College of Idaho 89, College of Southern Idaho 138, George Fox 179, Seattle 188, Southern Oregon 198, Portland State 203, Portland 263, Lewis & Clark 287, Umpqua (23rd) 696.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Shannon Hugard, una, 21:33.4; 2. Ellyse Tingelstad, COI, 21:36.6; 3. Hannah Clarizio, una, 21:37.2; 4. Sarah Paquet, PLU, 21:46.9; 5. Riley Buese, LC, 21:49.4; 6. Abbey Shirts, COI, 22:00.3; 7. Kayla Aaipoel, GF, 22:05.9; 8. Azalea Groleau, SU, 22:08.4; 9. Emily Foote, OSU, 22:10.0; 10. Sage Martin, COI, 22:14.6.
UCC FINISHERS — 128. Bailey Wallack, 25:27.1; 209. Kristen Thomas, 28:02.7; 247. Emma-Kate Crouse, 31:41.4; 250. Nicole Forristall, 32:12.2; 259. Dawn Cobb, 36:13.7.
