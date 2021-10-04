SALEM — The Umpqua Community College cross country teams took part in the 46th annual Charles Bowles Invitational, hosted by Willamette University on Saturday.
Kristen Thomas was the top finisher for the UCC women in the Gold race, placing 46th in 21:18.9 over 5,000 meters.
Max Barnett led the UCC men in the Gold race, finishing 74th in 28:41.2 over 8K.
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 3) — Oregon Tech 54, Lewis & Clark 63, Southern Oregon 74, Umpqua (11th) 311.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. George Duggan, unattached, 24:39.2; 2. Mark French, Oregon Tech, 24:49.9; 3. Nolan Hosbein, unattached, 24:53.5; 4. Travis Running, EOU, 24:55.0; 5. Cole Olsen, L-C, 24:56.2.
UCC FINISHERS — 74. Max Barnett, 28:41.2; 87. Tyler Lindsey, 29:28.7; 98. Attreyu Pinard, 30:31.4; 109. Noah Retherford, 32:27.3; 114. Daylen Schnittker, 33:52.2; 118. August McCraw, 34:35.0.
WOMEN
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES (Top 3) — Southern Oregon 30, Lewis & Clark 77, UO Running Club 78.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kayla Clayton, SOU, 18:46.8; 2. Delani Dietrich, Oregon Tech, 18:54.0; 3. Piper Crook, Lane, 18:55.5; 4. Sydnee Kizziar, SOU, 18:57.8; 5. Emily Adams, L-C, 18:58.2.
UCC FINISHERS — 46. Kristen Thomas, 21:18.9; 67. Fati Izaguirre-Frasser, 23:56.2; 71. Kaya Akana, 26:43.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.